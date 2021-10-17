ST. JOHNS — Journey Federal Credit Union’s Charity Committee conducted a fundraiser during August and September in memory of former co-worker Austin Drake, who died because of epilepsy in August 2020.
JFCU sold T-shirts with their logo imprinted in pink (Drake’s favorite color) to raise awareness of this disease. A total of $1,100 was sent to the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.
Journey FCU serves Clinton, Gratiot and Shiawassee counties.
