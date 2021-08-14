Bakery reopening delayed; damage worse than previously believed

By SALLY YORK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — Rough news for doughnut fans: Bea’s Bakery, which suffered a small kitchen fire July 14, won’t reopen for at least three more months.
Zac DeGood, owner of Bea’s Bakery at 309 N. Washington St., and Lance’s Bakery in Durand, said the fire caused more damage than originally believed and the cleanup is taking longer than expected.
“The smoke damage was worse than we’d hoped,” he said. “And because of ongoing floods in Detroit, the restoration company is taking longer. They told me that once the process is started, it will be three months after that before they’re finished.”
In addition, the restoration company, Servpro in Owosso, is still waiting for approval from the insurance company before it can begin work.
“We’re looking at mid-November, at the earliest” for reopening, DeGood said.
As long as Bea’s Bakery remains closed, Lance’s Bakery will also be closed, since the Owosso kitchen serves the Durand bakery.
Lance’s Bakery, 122 N. Saginaw St., launched only 11/2 months before closing after the Owosso fire.
But make no mistake: DeGood said both bakeries will reopen as soon as possible.
“100 percent, we’re coming back,” he said. “There’s not a doubt there. When is the only up-in-the-air thing.”
DeGood returned from picking up supplies on the afternoon of July 14 to find his popular shop full of black smoke from a fire.
No one was injured in the blaze, which was caused by parchment paper on top of the fridge that somehow ignited. Owosso police and firefighters put the fire out quickly.
However, as a result of damage caused by heavy smoke, the whole kitchen must be “torn down to the studs” and rebuilt, DeGood said.
In addition, the fridge and freezer were a total loss, he said. Floors, walls and ceiling throughout have to be replaced.
Once the work is completed, “We’re pretty much going to have a new bakery,” DeGood said.
He’s hoping delays in restoration won’t last much longer, for his customers’ sake.
“I want to thank them for the support they have shown us,” he said. “We’re trying to get back up and running as soon as we can.”
DeGood, an Owosso native, purchased Bea’s Bakery in January, continuing with the same employees and recipes that have made the downtown business a morning hotspot.
He acquired the bakery from previous owners Rich and Robin Nevins, who bought the bakery from founder Lance Ellenberg in July 2018.
The Nevinses had hired DeGood, an accountant by training, to serve as the bakery’s manager throughout 2020. He helped develop a website and coordinate curbside ordering, and eventually became the owner. He recently expanded with a second location in Durand named after Ellenberg.
Ellenberg passed away May 18, 2020. He was 59.
