OWOSSO — The Owosso area Edward Jones financial advisers have joined together to support the Toys for Tots program by using their offices as drop-off locations for this year’s drive.
Residents may help children by taking in a new, unwrapped toy to any Owosso area office during regular business hours.
“With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities,” financial adviser Peter Keay said.
Edward Jones provides financial services in the U.S. and Canada. Owosso offices are at 115 N. Washington St., 720 S. Washington St. and 2246 E. Main St.
