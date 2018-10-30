OWOSSO — Chemical Bank, Michigan’s largest headquartered banking company, this week announced Chaz Pray and Kyle Prinz are its newest banking center managers for three Owosso branches.
Pray is transferring from his role as assistant banking center manager of the Bristol Road location in Flint. He began his banking career with Huntington Bank (formerly known as Citizens Bank) in 2007. He will serve in a dual role of managing both the Owosso Main and South locations.
Prinz has been with Chemical Bank for 11 years, having been hired into the Saginaw Gratiot Road office in 2007 as a teller. He most recently served as assistant banking center manager at Chemical Bank’s Saginaw Old Town office and will now be managing the Owosso East office.
In their role as banking center managers, Pray and Prinz will be responsible for managing banking center assets, goals, commitments and staff, as well as developing and maintaining customer relationships in the community.
