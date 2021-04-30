CALEDONIA TWP. — Longtime business Ponderosa Steakhouse, 1441 E. Main St., is being demolished and is expected to be replaced by a McAlister’s Deli restaurant.
According to Steve Gold, division president for Capital Growth Buchalter, of Nashville, Tennessee, several new McAlister’s are being developed in Michigan, including locations in Flint Township and Adrian.
Gold said via email that Flint Township could open by June with Owosso following in the fall and the Adrian site in 2022.
“McAlister’s is owned by FOCUS Brands out of Atlanta. (Capital Growth Buchalter) are building all three restaurants for them, and working on several others for 2022 openings in Michigan,” Gold said.
“They are excited to be coming to Owosso,” Gold added.
A McAlister’s Deli is located at the Eastwood Towne Center off Lake Lansing Road on the north side of Lansing. Another is in Wyoming near Grand Rapids.
The restaurant chain offers a variety of sandwiches, soups, salads, as well as soft drinks and tea, and desserts such as cookies.
Ponderosa closed suddenly in March 2019 and now the building is being demolished.
The 1.2-acre property in the front of the Owosso East Plaza had been for sale. The building was constructed in 1976 and was 6,352 square feet. The Ponderosa business was managed by Inspired Concepts, based in Mt. Pleasant. LaBelle Realty of Mt. Pleasant had listed the site for sale.
