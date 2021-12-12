DURAND — The former Lynne’s restaurant, at 216 W. Main St., has new owners — married couple Scott and Missy Tompkins — and a new name: Two Oh! Next Door.
The new name comes from the eatery’s location next door to Our 206 Bar, owned by Thomas Tomkins, the father of Scott Tompkins, who used to work at the bar.
In fact, it was the bar that led Scott and Missy Tompkins to purchase Lynne’s.
“We heard that Lynne’s was moving and we thought about buy kitchen equipment for the bar, which doesn’t have a kitchen,” Scott Tompkins said. “That turned into, ‘We’ll take over the restaurant.’ So, here we are.”
“It was very fast,” Missy Tompkins said with a smile. Her background is in accounting, but she’s enjoying her new job, sharing kitchen and customer service duties with her husband.
“It is fun,” she said. “It keeps you on your toes.”
The name and owners have changed, but the menu, featuring affordable comfort food, has essentially stayed the same: burgers, wraps, chicken tenders and more.
“Everything is homemade, hand-battered and fried to order,” Missy Tompkins said.
A new item, homemade potato chips, has been added, and hand-dipped ice cream is now available year-round, the couple said.
In addition, hours are expanded, with Two Oh! Next Door open noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Takeout is available whenever the eatery is open. Delivery times are 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Customers can order online at twoohnextdoor.com or call (989) 541-1420.
The Tompkins took over Lynne’s in September, but have found renaming the place last month has made a big difference.
“It’s ours,” Scott Tompkins said. “When it was Lynne’s, it was still (the former owners’ restaurant). It definitely feels more official now that we’ve changed the name.”
The new name has prompted an uptick in business, as well, they said.
“I think it’s going well, especially since the name change,” Missy Tompkins aid. “I do think our business has increased. We’re seeing new faces, along with old faces.”
Two Oh! Next Door is a member of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce.
