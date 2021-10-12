OWOSSO — When Health First Pharmacy, 111 N. Washington St., was sold to Walgreens, Central Pharmacy-Owosso, 110 W. Exchange St., gained a lot of Health First’s old customers.
As a result, Central Pharmacy became so busy the company has now moved into Health First’s former space on Washington, reopening at the larger location Oct. 4.
“We got all kinds of new friends from Health First,” Central Pharmacy owner Dave Larner of Morrice said Friday. “We simply ran out of room, and a move became necessary. This (new space) was a natural fit.”
The Washington Street location generally retains Health First’s floor layout but features a few renovations: walls repainted sage green and light brown, some new carpet and a redesigned pharmacy area.
Shelf merchandise has been expanded. There is now five times the number of over-the-counter medications and a larger stock of vitamins. Plans are underway to offer more gift items and greeting cards, Larner said.
But some things haven’t changed: Central Pharmacy is still performing immunizations and free custom-packaging with med trays.
Larner said he plans to add employees as Central Pharmacy grows. Currently, the pharmacy has three pharmacists: Larner, Heather Balzer and Erick Neiser, and five technicians.
Larner, 48, a Perry High School graduate, said that despite advertising the move in local newspapers, some customers still haven’t heard about it. Fortunately, most eventually do find the new location, which around the corner from the old one.
“It’s been a little challenging, but it seems like people are finding us OK,” Larner said. “It’s been a great move. We’ve heard very positive comments from our original clientele, and our new friends from Health First like the design, the places to sit and the shopping.”
Central Pharmacy had delivered services out of the old store on Exchange for many years. The pharmacy was called Owosso Community Pharmacy until Larner bought out his business partners in 2014.
Larner said he doesn’t intend to move his business again.
“We plan on staying here,” he said. “This is big enough to expand services and take care of clients. We’re in the right space to do these things.”
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call Central Pharmacy at (989) 725-1344 or visit centralpharmacymi.com and click “Owosso.”
