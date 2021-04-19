Memorial Healthcare announces Employee of the Month

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare Monday announced Jinger Spaulding, a registered nurse in the recovery department, as its April Employee of the Month.
According to her winning nomination, “Jinger is an exceptional nurse, critical thinker and a leader in her unit. She received a patient after a robotic laparoscopic procedure and when examining the patient, she noticed a serious symptom. These excellent clinical observation skills led to the patient receiving timely, lifesaving care. She is a collaborative, kind and true advocate for all of her patients.”
Spaulding lives in Owosso with her four children, two cats and dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.