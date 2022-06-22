OWOSSO TWP. — On one of the hottest days of the year so far in Owosso, firefighters at Owosso Charter Township Fire Station 2 were in great need of ice-cold refreshment.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, a truck from Main Beverage Company (MBC) in Owosso pulled into the fire station and delivered just what the doctor ordered for the firefighters on the almost 100-degree afternoon: 96 cases of water that were unloaded from the truck by a yellow John Deere tractor.
The water donation is part of a national program by Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of MBC. In 2019, Anheuser-Busch teamed up with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) to support the efforts of first responders by providing hydration to those who are “volunteering to put their lives on the line to help others,” according to its website.
Per its website, Anheuser-Busch has donated 4.8 million cans of emergency drinking water to more than 900 volunteer fire departments across 49 states. Any volunteer fire department in the U.S. can apply for the program.
Keith Maike, owner and operator of MBC, said the company had already donated water to fire departments in Ovid-Elsie and New Lothrop earlier this year, and is planning another one for Chesaning.
“My company’s been in my family for 61 years, and we’ve always been active in this community. We continue to be there when anyone needs help in this community. We’re very fortunate for our (61-year) run. Anytime we can give back, it’s our pleasure,” said Maike, an Owosso resident who has been with MBC for 40 years.
Mike Law, a firefighter at the station for 20 years, said his department got the idea to participate in the program after they were called up to the Chesaning Fire Department, which had already done the program, for a “mutual aid call” last year. Law asked where the water came from and he was directed to MBC.
“Knowing the people down at Main Beverage (Company) and the great job they do for everybody, I called down and talked to them about it,” Law said. “They sent me the website to fill the form out. We got a call back a couple months later from Washington, D.C. that it had been OK’d to MBC, who would get it to us, and here we are today with water in the building.”
Law said the water will be used for hydration at the fire station. He said having liquids in your body is important when responding to an emergency situation.
“Days like today when it’s 96 or 97 degrees, you get called to a house fire, a field fire, a car accident, you have to stay hydrated in heat like this,” Law said. “If we’re at a fire and there’s other departments there, we’ll share it with the other departments to make sure everybody stays hydrated and safe.”
