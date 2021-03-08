CHESANING — The Chesaning Chamber of Commerce this week announced its annual award winners, and recognized numerous local businesses celebrating anniversaries in 2020.

“The pandemic has forced our annual awards celebration to go virtual this year, but that doesn’t take away from the achievements of our Chamber members,” the Chamber said in a Facebook post.

Instead of honoring one individual or business, the Chamber announced it was honoring as its Member of the Year all members.

“Congratulations to you all for surviving and even thriving in 2020,” the Chamber said. “You have shown what a small community can accomplish by supporting each other through big challenges. You have proven over and over what it means to be #chesaningstrong.”

Other Chamber awards include:

n Star Employee: Teri Symons, Animal Health Care of Chesaning

n Volunteer of the Year: Bonnie Bliss, New Wine Full Gospel Church

n Past President: Greg Bruff, who also returns as the 2021 president.

The Chamber also announced its 2021 Board of Directors. The board includes: Bruff, president, Waddell & Reed, Inc.; Ron Poyer, vice president, H & R Block of Chesaning; Jessie Stewart, secretary, Sovis Insurance Agency; and Steve Keck, treasurer, H & R Block of Chesaning. Board members are Lori Austerberry, Chesaning Realty; Jeri Birchmeier, Maximum Roofing; Juan Bush, Garber Chevrolet; Samantha Coykendall, Lippert Components; Laura Greenfelder, Creative Passions; Jeremy Hoover, J. Hoover Construction; Bobbi McIntyre, Studio 124; and Nick Stoddard, Stoddard Homes and Classic Cars.

The Chamber also recognized numerous businesses and organizations that celebrated anniversaries, including:

^

Five Years

Chesaning Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Pintown Pizza and Lanes

^

10 Years

Meyer Electric, Inc

Stoddard Classic Cars LLC

^

15 Years

Creative Passions Crop and Quilt Retreats

Rob Angst Lawn and Landscape Service LLC

^

20 Years

Edward Jones/Doug Moeggenborg

Maximum Roofing

^

25 Years

Mike Bueche Construction

Struck Lawn and Landscape

Studio 124

^

35 Years

Agnew Graphics, Signs and Promotions

^

40 Years

The State Bank (Community State Bank)

Hoerner and Geer CPAs and Business Consultants

^

55 Years

Sloan’s Septic Tank Service

^

60 Years

Frank’s Super Market

Paxson Oil – Marathon Station

Twin Brooks Golf Course

^

75 Years

Chesaning Area Conservation Club

Knights of Columbus 2943

Sovis Insurance Agency

140 Years

Chesaning Sales Company - Ace Hardware

^

175 Years

Chesaning Union School District

