CHESANING — The Chesaning Chamber of Commerce this week announced its annual award winners, and recognized numerous local businesses celebrating anniversaries in 2020.
“The pandemic has forced our annual awards celebration to go virtual this year, but that doesn’t take away from the achievements of our Chamber members,” the Chamber said in a Facebook post.
Instead of honoring one individual or business, the Chamber announced it was honoring as its Member of the Year all members.
“Congratulations to you all for surviving and even thriving in 2020,” the Chamber said. “You have shown what a small community can accomplish by supporting each other through big challenges. You have proven over and over what it means to be #chesaningstrong.”
Other Chamber awards include:
n Star Employee: Teri Symons, Animal Health Care of Chesaning
n Volunteer of the Year: Bonnie Bliss, New Wine Full Gospel Church
n Past President: Greg Bruff, who also returns as the 2021 president.
The Chamber also announced its 2021 Board of Directors. The board includes: Bruff, president, Waddell & Reed, Inc.; Ron Poyer, vice president, H & R Block of Chesaning; Jessie Stewart, secretary, Sovis Insurance Agency; and Steve Keck, treasurer, H & R Block of Chesaning. Board members are Lori Austerberry, Chesaning Realty; Jeri Birchmeier, Maximum Roofing; Juan Bush, Garber Chevrolet; Samantha Coykendall, Lippert Components; Laura Greenfelder, Creative Passions; Jeremy Hoover, J. Hoover Construction; Bobbi McIntyre, Studio 124; and Nick Stoddard, Stoddard Homes and Classic Cars.
The Chamber also recognized numerous businesses and organizations that celebrated anniversaries, including:
^
Five Years
Chesaning Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Pintown Pizza and Lanes
^
10 Years
Meyer Electric, Inc
Stoddard Classic Cars LLC
^
15 Years
Creative Passions Crop and Quilt Retreats
Rob Angst Lawn and Landscape Service LLC
^
20 Years
Edward Jones/Doug Moeggenborg
Maximum Roofing
^
25 Years
Mike Bueche Construction
Struck Lawn and Landscape
Studio 124
^
35 Years
Agnew Graphics, Signs and Promotions
^
40 Years
The State Bank (Community State Bank)
Hoerner and Geer CPAs and Business Consultants
^
55 Years
Sloan’s Septic Tank Service
^
60 Years
Frank’s Super Market
Paxson Oil – Marathon Station
Twin Brooks Golf Course
^
75 Years
Chesaning Area Conservation Club
Knights of Columbus 2943
Sovis Insurance Agency
140 Years
Chesaning Sales Company - Ace Hardware
^
175 Years
Chesaning Union School District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.