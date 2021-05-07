OWOSSO — The winners of a photo contest for a 2021-22 Durand community calendar have been selected.
The grand prize winner was Jordan Smith, for the photo “Harvest Mills at Dawn,” a misty picture of the grain elevator on South Reed Road. The photo will be featured on the cover of the calendar and on the July 2021 page.
Second place went to Jarod Buswell for a moody photo of “Saginaw Street at Dusk,” to be pictured on the November 2021 page. “Old Truck on Newburg” by Ashley Florindi, the third place winner, will appear on the June 2022 page.
“Our judges had a very hard time selecting winners. All of the photos were beautiful. What we got are the best of the best,” said Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld.
The Chamber-sponsored contest sought photos of landmarks, landscapes and similar subjects in the Durand, Bancroft and Lennon areas for inclusion in an 18-month community calendar the Chamber is selling as a fundraiser for $20.
There were 45 entries, Wolsfeld said.
Smith, as the top winner, will receive a $100 gift certificate from a local merchant. Buswell and Florindi will also receive gift certificates for landing second and third place.
Other photos chosen for the calendar were “Bancroft Barn” by Sally Labadie (August 2021); “Canas Sculpture” by Dan Stone (September 2021); “Heron on the Pond” by Nick Florindi (October 2021); and “Caboose & Depot in Winter” by Mary Warner-Stone (December 2021).
For 2022: “Shiatown Dam” by Wolsfeld (January); “Train — Depot View” by Kathy Wilson (February); “Knaggs Bridge” by Nick Florindi (March); “Rainbow over Lennon Elevator” by Jessica Pruitt (April); “Rotary Fire Truck” by Jeff Stutts (May); “Never Forget” by Dan Stone (July); “Rolled Hay” by Dan Cobley (August); “Durand Sandula Clock” by Ashley Florindi (September); “Durand Directions” by Karen Moon Schafer (October); “Durand Retention Pond” by Ashley Florindi (November); and “Merry Christmas from Durand” by Nancy Folaron (December).
Each entry had to be the work of the person submitting the photo. All entries became the property of the Chamber.
Three local judges chose the winners: Jan Harper, retired art teacher at Durand High School; editor/reporter Karen Mead-Elford; and local historian Carl Dennis.
Adding to the fundraiser was paid ad space on the calendars. The Chamber found 36 sponsors.
The plan is to have 300 calendars ready for sale in time for Durand Railroad Days, May 13-16. Wolsfeld thanked Speedy Print in Owosso for their efforts in putting the calendars together.
The idea for a photo contest and calendar cropped up a few months back during a brainstorming session by Chamber board members seeking to raise money during a time when — because of the COVID-19 pandemic — revenues were lower than usual.
Officials have said proceeds will be used to fund such projects as renovating the Chamber office, or to sponsor children for Christmas, contribute to schools and provide community grants when needed. A calendar for 2023 is planned, Wolsfeld said.
To pre-order a 2021-22 calendar, call the Chamber at (989) 288-3715 or email office@durandchamber.com.
