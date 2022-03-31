A fire that broke out Monday afternoon at the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) building on Delaney Road has resulted in the temporary closure of the agency.
SATA, which provides weekday dial-a-ride transportation services in Shiawassee County, announced on Facebook Wednesday that the agency will not reopen through at least Friday.
“Due to circumstances beyond our control, SATA will be closed Wednesday, March 30; Thursday, March 31; and Friday, April 1, 2022, and will plan to re-open as soon as possible. Please watch WJRT TV 12, Facebook, and satabus.org for updates,” the post reads.
For county residents like James Bernat who rely on SATA for transportation, the temporary suspension of services leaves them scrambling or unable to arrange alternate transportation.
“I’m not sure if I can even go in (to work today) or Friday,” Bernat, 28, said. “I had places to go this week and now I am unable.”
For Majorie Sutliff, 80, the closure has forced her to drive her stepdaughter, Eydie, to work. Eydie, 63, has special needs and relies on SATA busing to get to work at McDonalds.
“It’s made a lot of inconvieneces,” Sutliff said. “She is able to call and get a ride normally. It takes away from her freedoms and screwed up her schedule.”
Sutliff said the service suspension has been particularly hard on Eydie, who has used SATA since its existence and formed a “social relationship” with many of the regular drivers.
The SATA shutdown is especially hard for senior citizens, said Cynthia Mayhew, executive director of Shiawassee Council on Aging, which provides senior residents with a plethora of services, including meals, in-home service, an emergency food pantry, medical supply, and social opportunities.
“It’s always really hard when SATA doesn’t run, because a lot of seniors depend on the transportation for appointments and errands,” Mayhew said. “We don’t have as many people eating. It’s a really sad situation all the way around, and we hope to get it (SATA) back running.”
The SATA building caught fire Monday when an employee was working on a bus inside the facility and a “pretty good-sized explosion” occurred, according to Owosso Township Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Ardelean. Ardelean said the maintenance side of the SATA building is likely a total loss, but firefighters were able to save the office side.
One man was badly burned and taken to Memorial Hospital in Owosso before being transferred to Hurley Medical Center’s burn unit in Flint.
