Healthy Living by Hollie condenses into one location

OWOSSO — As a business owner, Hollie Drake has experienced her fair share of challenges amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the period has also allowed her the opportunity to focus on her true passion — health and wellness coaching.
On Friday, Drake closed her original wellness center, Healthy Living by Hollie, 221 Ball St., after more than three years in business due to the ongoing coronavirus-related restrictions placed upon gyms and fitness centers. However, she’s not done providing health and exercise tips to those in the greater Owosso community.
Drake will continue offering vitamins, supplements as well as one-on-one health and wellness coaching at her second Healthy Living by Hollie location, 654 E. Main St., which opened in 2019.
“I’m definitely not closing this one on Main,” Drake said via phone Friday. “I’d like to decrease my stress a little and this was an opportunity to kind of condense (the business) … I had a really cool gym (on Ball Street) and exercise was there, but I can’t do that now, I don’t even know when (I would be able to do that), so I was forced to close.
“Eventually, if things work out, I may add on (at the Main Street location) and I may add a little gym here.”
For years, Drake — a former nurse — offered health classes from her house in the Owosso area. In 2016, she published “Healthy Living By Hollie,” filled with recipes for 300-calorie meals and meal plans.
Seeking to bring the offerings from the book to life, Drake launched her first Healthy Living By Hollie storefront on Ball Street in January 2017, where she sold healthy takeout meals — including salads, sandwiches, soups and snacks — and offered exercise and nutrition classes, one-on-one coaching, massage therapy, acupuncture, reflexology and a sauna.
Drake expanded with a second location at 654 E. Main St. in April 2019.
The store, also called Healthy Living By Hollie, offers vitamins, supplements, one-on-one coaching, group classes on fitness and nutrition and a small array of healthy baked goods, including Drake’s “Power Cookies.”
“I’ve been a nurse for over 30 years and I discovered through my health itself going through breast cancer and multiple sclerosis that there’s a better way than just taking medication to be healthy,” Drake said. “I studied nutrition, I put the program in place following (anti-inflammatory nutritionist) Barry Sears and I applied it to my life and I couldn’t believe how wonderful I felt. Right now, I’m eight years out of breast cancer and I feel great. I feel better now at 55 than I did at 45 when my health started to tumble.”
A primary goal of Drake’s health and wellness coaching is to help people reduce the inflammation that’s in their bodies, which in turn strengthens the immune system, she said.
Drake offers blood score testing for inflammation on site at the store, and although she doesn’t foresee preparing any takeout meals or adding any gym equipment to the Main Street location any time soon, she’s happy to assist people in achieving their personal health goals.
“What I want to do in the community is be a reference source for people,” Drake said.
Healthy Living by Hollie is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, visit healthylivingbyhollie.com.
