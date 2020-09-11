CALEDONIA TWP. — Family Video, located at 1047 E. Main St., announced it is closing its Caledonia Township location in a Facebook post.
Store manager Randy Scott said Thursday that due to the coronavirus outbreak, business fell off and many people have switched to online streaming services.
Other locations throughout Michigan will also be closing.
Today is the last day movies or video games can be rented, but Scott said beginning Saturday, everything in the store will be available for purchase until sometime in October. The store will be open every day from noon until 8 p.m.
“Movies, fixtures, you name it, we’ll be selling all of it,” Scott said. “Many of the locations we’re in, Family Video owns. This is one we lease. We still had to shut down and had to continue to pay rent here, whereas we didn’t have to in the stores we own.”
Scott said he didn’t believe the store would be closing if the COVID-19 outbreak had not occurred. He wants the community to take advantage of the sales the store will be offering.
“The more the merrier,” Scott added. “We’d be happy to sell as much as we can. The more we sell, the less we have to do at the end.”
