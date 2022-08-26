LAINGSBURG — When Dr. Leslie Crowell-Powell took over the former Laingsburg Dental Services on July 1, she thought the name sounded sterile and distant.
Her son suggested the name Laingsburg Family Dental. That felt more in line with her mission, so she made the switch.
“It denotes that we want the office to be a part of the community to treat the family and the needs of the Laingsburg community,” Crowell-Powell said.
Crowell-Powell has been interested in teeth for as long as she can remember and decided to pursue a career in dental assisting out of high school, working in a dental clinic in Bloomfield Hills.
This is where her passion for dentistry blossomed, leading to her obtaining her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan Dental School in 1990 before returning for her doctorate of dental surgery in 2004.
Crowell-Powell has worked in a few different offices Genesee County for about 20 years, but said she’d always wanted to open up her own practice. In what she called a “perfect storm” of timing, a friend gave her the name of a broker who put her in contact with a dentist selling their practice. The financial process began in March.
That the clinic happened to be in Laingsburg, rather than the area Crowell-Powell had been practicing, was no dealbreaker. She’s not complaining about the change of pace or place.
“I wanted the small-town family practice feel where I can be part of the community,” she said.
Crowell-Powell’s first day in her new digs was on the slow side — she only saw two patients.
Fast forward almost two months, and she has a full schedule of eight to 10 patients per day, four days a week, and she is looking to add availability on Friday mornings in the future. She said her typical day varies by patient, but she enjoys doing “just about everything.”
“(A typical day) sees me doing crowns, fillings, dentures and seeing patients for various dental work. I enjoy just about everything, including oral surgeries and root canals,” said Crowell-Powell. “My favorite part is the people, and I want to change people’s perspective of a dentist in terms of turning what they think is a negative one into a positive one.”
The name of the practice is not all that Crowell-Powell is changing. She said the clinic will be “brought into the 21st century” in every “way, shape and form.” She is aiming for a fully digital and paperless clinic by mid-September.
Crowell-Powell said that the computer dental software will be upgraded to a cloud-based software, which will allow the clinic to use x-rays of all forms, which she said will allow for better care of patients. She said this will allow for paperless service as well.
“We’re going to provide higher-quality care with modernized smiles based on improved dental practices. We’re going to change lives one smile at a time,” she said.
Crowell-Powell said better technology will allow for earlier detection of anomalies in patients that can occur in bones and the oral cavity.
“If we’re able to operate a full set of x-rays, including the panoramic type, we can see anomalies that might otherwise be missed,” she said.
She said the office will also be made more comfortable for patients, including the installation of a TV in the reception area.
“We’re bringing all the comforts of home in the little office while patients get their teeth worked on,” she said.
