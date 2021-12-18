Emergency personnel from across Shiawassee County put smiles on the faces of area children Thursday during the annual Shop With a Hero event at Walmart in Caledonia Township.
Children were paired up with local first responders as they perused store shelves to find holiday gifts for family members and themselves.
Walmart provided $100 gift cards to kids for the event. Participants also paused to honor longtime event organizer and Corunna-Caledonia firefighter Russ Wahl, who passed away at age 74 earlier this year.
Courtesy Photos/ City of Owosso, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office
