Officials say virus is more contagious than flu, urge precautions

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Government agencies and health facilities are leading Shiawassee County’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19) — implementing precautionary rules and monitoring situations as the infection makes its first appearances in Michigan with expectations it will spread.
Larry Johnson, director of the county health department, said he is working closely with the county emergency manager, Memorial Healthcare, area K-12 schools — which were canceled statewide overnight by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — nursing homes and other area entities to address the virus, which on Wednesday was declared a global pandemic.
“I don’t want people to panic. I am very confident we’re going to get through this,” Johnson said. “But the situation is rapidly evolving. (The health department) is preparing as if the virus is here and that’s what we’re telling our partners.”
Twelve people in Michigan, including one in Ingham County, have tested positive for coronavirus, whose symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. As of this morning, there were no confirmed cases of the virus in Shiawassee County. The governor on Wednesday declared a state of emergency.
Everyone is being advised by government agencies at all levels to take precautions, including pertaining to personal hygiene and crowd separation.
“Coronavirus is not the flu, but we combat the coronavirus in the same way we combat the flu,” the health director said.
Measures to prevent the spread of the virus, as issued Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, include:
n Wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol
n Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
n Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
n Avoid handshakes
n Avoid contact with people who are sick
n Stay home when sick
Johnson said the health department has formed a coronavirus response strike team to address area outbreaks, and Thursday formed a joint information center to issue consistent messaging about the virus.
He said tests to determine whether people have coronavirus are available at Memorial Healthcare. However, the hospital has announced that testing and treatment is not available on a walk-in basis. Even in cases when screening is available, results are not immediate because tests must be sent out to labs for processing. To assist potentially overloaded state labs, some private labs in Michigan are stepping up to process tests, he said.
Memorial issued a press release Thursday night announcing it has implemented more rigid visitor restrictions as part of its COVID-19 preparation plan.
“Only immediate family members, deemed absolutely necessary by the patient’s healthcare team will be allowed to visit, even if visitors are healthy regardless of age,” the release states. “Existing visitation restrictions already apply to all children age 12 and under unless here for a service. Nursing staff and attending physicians will work with families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.”
Memorial is asking those who are experiencing “mild to moderate flu-like symptoms, such as fever or cough” to stay home and call their primary care provider for further direction.
“Unplanned visits can put staff, patients, hospital visitors and the community at risk,” the release states. “For the safety of everyone in our community, COVID-19 testing and treatment is not available on a walk-in basis.
“If you are experiencing severe or worsening flu-like symptoms, such as shortness of breath, care is available through the emergency department or an urgent care location. However, this care can and will be more effective if we are notified of these symptoms before your arrival,” the statement continues.
Memorial Healthcare is committed to providing the community with the safest and highest quality care, officials said in the release. The hospital is closely following the latest information and recommendations by federal and statewide authorities regarding COVID-19, as well as the ongoing influenza season.
“The health and safety of our patients, staff, and community are our primary responsibility and over the last weeks our focus has been on continuing to build our capability and strengthen our readiness,” Brian Long, Memorial Healthcare President/CEO, said.
Memorial officials said preparation of supplies, resources, staff and isolation areas have been completed and are positioned to activate if needed. In addition, the hospital has suspended group and public events hosted at the hospital until further notice.
Beyond individual hygiene measures, the state is recommending people stay away from crowds of more than 100, prompting the cancellation or delay of several local events, including a St. Patrick’s party hosted by Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee originally planned for today.
“That’s one of the big ones — crowd separation,” Johnson said. “That’s difficult in some cases, such as churches and schools, but we have to make the effort. We have to follow what the experts tells us and use the science that’s available.”
Johnson said the health department is leading by example, for one thing conducting inter-agency meetings by teleconference. Area school districts already had announced crowd separation policies and the cancelation or delay of school trips or gatherings involving 100 or more people.
A letter sent by superintendents throughout the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District to parents Thursday announced that area schools would stay open, but that was later overridden by an overnight decision by Whitmer closing all K-12 schools in the state.
Johnson is also working with the courts, meeting with 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, who has expressed concern and is awaiting direction from the county.
The 35th Circuit Court is offering hand sanitizers and recently issued reminders about practicing good hygiene and not coming to work with symptoms of illness.
Otherwise, the court has not yet changed the way it conducts business, Krissi Lab, circuit court administrator, said Thursday. But that could change, depending on how the virus spreads.
“Our courts have guidelines that include the option to temporary close the courts, limit public access or postpone trials,” Johnson said.
He said Shiawassee County holds the power under state law to isolate or quarantine individuals, but will not exercise it unless absolutely necessary.
“It’s a solemn power that is not taken lightly,” Johnson said.
Nursing homes, which house senior citizens — the group most vulnerable to infection — are imposing visitor restrictions, and following guidelines from the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control, he said.
Pleasant View nursing home in Caledonia Township, for example, added protective measures for coronavirus. Ongoing visitor restrictions for the flu will remain in place for coronvirus, said Rachel Baldwin, public relations and marketing coordinator for Pleasant View.
“Additionally, we are only allowing essential vendors into the facility, and each one must be screened by our infection control team,” Baldwin said. “Staff are also wearing protective garments to help minimize the spread of viruses from our current influenza cases.”
She said Pleasant View is complying with the latest recommendations from CDC and the World Health Organization to protect residents.
“Our team here at Pleasant View SCMCF, has been amazing — from the nursing staff working to ensure our residents are comfortable and safe, and our infection control team, working to keep our residents healthy, to our activities team establishing Skype capabilities for families to stay in contact with their loved ones,” Baldwin said.
Johnson said his biggest concern is making sure there is enough staffing at the various levels of government and the private sector.
“We have to move forward, no matter what,” he said.
He said the county has not yet received any funding from the state or federal government to help with staffing and overtime resulting from the coronavirus outbreak, noting the health department must continue to operate its other programs.
“We’re hopeful we will get some funding,” he said.
Johnson said the “good news” is that mortality rates are limited to senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems.
“The vast majority who get the virus have moderate to no symptoms,” he said. “However, coronavirus is more contagious than the flu.”
How well the virus is mitigated depends in large measure on individual choices, he said, such as how closely people follow official suggestions about avoiding crowds and shaking hands, and practicing proper hygiene.
“We’re doing our best to educate the public,” Johnson said. “We have incredible local professionals, and we are going to beat this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.