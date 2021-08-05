TROY — National Composites, based in Troy, announced this week it has purchased a manufacturing and assembly plant in Joplin, Missouri.
In addition to its Troy headquarters, National Composites has plants in Owosso, Holt, Wyoming and Minnesota.
“We see continued demand for additional composite applications throughout a wide variety of industries. And, as a part of our plan, we strategically seek out complementary resources to meet and exceed those demands,” Adam Fenton, CEO of National Composites, said in a press release.
With the addition of Able Manufacturing & Assembly, National Composites will double its production space and add capabilities to its portfolio, including full metal cab fabrication, metal component fabrication, class A paint capabilities, as well as extremely large composite molding capabilities exceeding 40-plus feet.
“National Composites is the ideal partner to help take ABLE Manufacturing & Assembly to the next level,” said Craig Marton ABLE Manufacturing president & CEO. “National Composites has a wealth of experience in the composites industry and a well-defined strategy for helping companies Composites team.”
The acquisition marks the fifth in two years.
National Composites serves the following industries:
• Marine and recreation
• Hospitality
• Electric & Specialty Vehicles
• Medical
• Heavy Equipment
• Agriculture
• Transportation
• Fire & Safety
• Wind energy
• Infastructure
