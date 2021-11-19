OWOSSO — For the 12th time, financial services firm Edward Jones was named to the Michigan Top Workplaces list, according to Douglas Moeggenborg, a financial adviser in Chesaning.
The firm ranked No. 7 in the large company category.
The Detroit Free Press teamed up with the Best Companies Group of Harrisburg, Pa., to rank the state’s top 174 employers. Companies named Michigan Top Workplaces for 2021 were divided into 30 large, 70 midsize and 65 small-sized companies by the number of people they employ in Michigan.
The ranking is based on an employer inventory of practices and an anonymous survey of employees, who were asked to agree or disagree with dozens of statements about the firm, teamwork and their individual experience at the firm.
Edward Jones has 556 branches across Michigan. The firm is growing, adding branches and seeking new financial advisors who are interested in operating an entrepreneurial office with the support and benefits of one of the oldest and largest firms in the industry.
