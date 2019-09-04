Owosso gun shop owner faces jail over Social Security fraud

FLINT — An Owosso business owner pleaded guilty to a federal Class A misdemeanor count of theft of government funds Aug. 7 in Michigan’s Eastern District (Southern Division) in United States District Court.
Larry Langdon, 64, who owns Larry’s Gunsmithing on Corunna Avenue in Owosso, faces up to one year in prison and nearly $180,000 in fines and nearly $90,000 in restitution.
Langdon was charged Feb. 27 with the misdemeanor count after an investigation found that beginning in 2011 and continuing to 2016, he “willfully and knowingly did embezzle, steal, purloin and convert to his use money of the Social Security Administration… Disability Insurance benefits to which he was not legally entitled,” according to the charging information document filed by federal prosecutors. “(Langdon) had knowingly and intentionally concealed that he was able to work and was gainfully employed as the beneficial owner and operator of Larry’s Gunsmithing.”
Langdon was released on a personal recognizance bond at the time he was charged.
According to court documents, Langdon received disability payments totaling $89,630.30, which he will be required to repay to the Social Security Administration.
In a plea deal Langdon reached with prosecutors, filed Aug. 7, Judge Matthew Leitman will impose a sentence that could include up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $179,260.60 and up to one year of supervised release.
Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in U.S. District Court in Flint.
Additionally, according to the plea agreement, it is possible that the conviction “may carry additional consequences under federal and state law, including the potential loss of the right to vote, right to carry a firearm, the right to serve on a jury and ability to hold certain licenses or to be employed in certain fields.”
Langdon has faced other criminal proceedings in Shiawassee County prior to the federal case.
In 2010, Langdon was charged with one felony count of welfare fraud. Court records indicate he posted a $2,000 bond at that time. The case was later dismissed, however, and Langdon received back his bond.
He was also charged in 2006 with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (incest), all felonies. Langdon posted a $3,000 bond on those charges and took his case to trial in 35th Circuit Court, where he was acquitted by a jury in September 2006, according to online court records.
Langdon has been involved in at least three civil actions in Shiawassee County since 2008, according to online district court records, and has several minor traffic citations.
