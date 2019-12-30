CORUNNA — The city is revising its Commercial Redevelopment Tax Incentive, expanding the qualifications to allow developers looking to invest more than $1 million into properties outside of the DDA district the ability to earn a property tax abatement for up to 10 years.
The amendment to the Commercial Redevelopment Tax criteria unanimously approved by the council Dec. 16 adjusts the base number of abated years developments receive.
Changes to the criteria include adding a year (from two to three) of incentive for multi-family housing, deducting a year (six to five) for qualified retail food establishments, as well as adding an additional capital investment category of $750,000 or more.
The council agreed keep the length of abatement for properties outside of the downtown Commercial Redevelopment District proposing an investment of less than $1 million at five years.
There are three types of use that qualify for the abatement: commercial businesses, qualified retail food establishments — such as grocery stores and markets — and multi-family housing of five or more units.
According to the criteria approved in August, commercial establishments would earn 4 points (or years of abatement), qualified retail food establishments would earn 6 points and multi-family housing would receive 2 points.
The amount of capital investment is also evaluated on a scale: $50,000 to $100,000 (1 point); $100,001 to $250,000 (2 points); $250,001 to $500,000 (3 points); and $500,001 or more (4 points).
Per the amendment, the council agreed to adjust the category of $500,001 or more to $500,001 to $750,000, while adding a fifth category of $750,000 or more, at a value of 5 points.
No changes to the job creation category were proposed under the amendment, according to Sawyer.. One point is currently awarded for every one to two full-time positions created as a result of the renovations, so long as the full-time positions pay two times the national minimum wage or more, including benefits, City Manager Joe Sawyer previously said.
On Aug. 5, the Corunna City Council unanimously approved a Commercial Redevelopment District encompassing the entire downtown, which allows individuals looking to renovate damaged or outdated commercial property to apply for a property tax abatement for up to 10 years.
Two weeks later, the council established a second Commercial Redevelopment District encompassing the multi-family zoned land along Norton Street, including the former Pleasant View site, 729 S. Norton St., as well as a vacant field south of that property.
The establishment of the redevelopment districts falls under Michigan’s Commercial Redevelopment Act. Once a city or village establishes a district, property owners with obsolete or vacant land within the boundaries can apply for tax abatements.
If an individual property owner’s application is approved, he or she will receive a commercial facilities exemption certificate.
According to City Planner/Assessor Merilee Lawson, applications go through the city council for approval. If accepted, they then must obtain approval from the state.
Under an exemption certificate, property taxes are essentially frozen at the current assessed value prior to renovations for up to a decade. The precise length of the abatement depends upon the individual application, Lawson said.
To be eligible for an abatement, an applicant must demonstrate that the building investment will result in a 20 percent or more increase in the property’s State Equalized Value (SEV), i.e. the investment must raise the taxable value of the property.
Furthermore, the city reviews the type of use, the amount of capital investment and the proposed amount of jobs created in a given application when determining the eligibility and length of an abatement.
Points are awarded for each attribute on a scale, with one point representing one year of abatement.
In August, the city outlined the parameters for determining how many years of abatement an individual or developer could receive via the Commercial Redevelopment Tax Incentive.
The calculations are based on the type of use, the total amount of capital investment as well as potential job creation, according to Sawyer.
