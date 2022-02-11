OWOSSO — In the news this past year for extensive facilities upgrades, Oliver Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care has seen an ample return on its investment in the form of highly satisfied residents and family members of residents — whose glowing reviews have earned the facility a notable distinction as one of A Place for Mom’s 2022 “Best of Senior Living” award winners.
Founded in 2000, the Seattle-based A Place for Mom is ultimately a referral service, connecting clients with care services and facilities. It bills its website as “the premier ratings and review site for senior care providers in North America.” For several years now the company has pinned its badge of honor on assisted living facilities which maintain an average review rating of 4.5 stars out of five on aplaceformom.com and senioradvisors.com with a minimum of 10 reviews.
Granted, 10 reviews might not seem like that many, but it’s still a threshold that only 2-3% of care providers achieve according to company data. Oliver Woods was one of just 748 communities to do so in 2022 — out of tens of thousands across the United States — and the only one of the 46 licensed care providers in Shiawassee County (that number per the Valley Area Agency on Aging.)
This was the first time that Oliver Woods — in operation since 2004 — has been recognized by APFM.
Speaking on Wednesday, Oliver Woods Executive Director Dan Marchione said that he was “really proud” of the award. “It’s really meaningful because it really comes from our residents and families,” he said.
Marchione expressed satisfaction with how the renovations and additions of 2021 — which included extensive remodeling of the facility’s “Building One” and a new therapy-focused gym — had augmented what he characterized as “already good” service and care, taking it to the next level. In particular he was pleased with the implementation of a partnership with the Milford Township-based CorsoCare to provide physical, occupational and speech therapy, along with skilled nursing and hospice care to residents, allowing them to “stay in the community longer.”
Several of the reviews on aplaceformom.com seem to confirm this high standard of care. One resident — a certain “Peggy G.” — proclaims herself “very satisfied with the staff that has taken care of us. They are excellent, [with] the empathy to see what we need [and] there at the drop of a hat.
“I have worked in health care and your staff is superb,” she finished.
