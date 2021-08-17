Sunrise Awnings completes major expansion

OWOSSO — Until last month, the front space at Sunrise Awnings served as a showroom. Today, it’s a canvas shop.
Sunrise Awnings, 812 W. Main St. in Owosso’s Westown, has just completed a major expansion, adding a manufacturing facility and a long list of new upholstery services.
Sunrise’s custom awnings, previously made by J&R Auto and Marine Upholstery in Chesaning, are now sewn inside the new canvas shop. The work is done by Rod Cates, who closed J&R to work for Sunset Awnings owner James Crapo.
“Rod is very good at what he does,” Crapo said. “(Combining forces) has been wonderful — we’re staying steady.”
“I like it,” Cates said as he worked on a head liner for a semi-truck in the shop. “I’m doing pretty much the same things as I did before. But it made sense to merge.”
It’s a proverbial “win-win” for both men, though the truth is Sunrise Awnings was doing just fine farming out sewing jobs to subcontractors like J&R. Unlike other types of businesses, Sunrise Awnings thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Sunrise Awnings enjoyed its best year ever — and this year has been twice as profitable.
“The pandemic helped us,” Crapo said. “People stayed home, and they fixed up their homes with the money they saved by staying home.”
Most customers never saw the inside of the Westown shop, since Crapo always went to customers’ residences. So, he figured he wasn’t giving anything up by transforming the showroom into a small manufacturing facility. The space is highlighted by a $34,000 fabric-welding machine.
In addition to residential and commercial awnings, the expanded Sunrise Awnings offers upholstery repairs/replacement on autos and boats. The crew will repair fabric on any number of items, including side doors on ATVs, tarps — even tractor seats.
The company now handles upholstery work on pretty much anything but furniture, Crapo said.
Crapo grew up in Hillsdale, joining the U.S. Marines after high school. He stayed in North Carolina for a couple of years, traveling north to visit friends back home and in Owosso.
Deciding to move back to Michigan, Crapo chose Owosso over Hillsdale, which he felt was fading economically. For 10 years, he worked as a truck accessory salesman at the former Weekly’s RV in Caledonia Township.
He started Sunrise Awnings while working third shift in the receiving department at Home Depot. For 12 years, Crapo operated the awning business out of his home.
Eight years ago, he bought the building on West Main Street.
“I thought people would want to come and see the awnings,” Crapo explained. “I thought more would come into the store, but they don’t.”
A few months ago, Crapo and Cates cut a deal, with Crapo buying out all of the J&R inventory. Calls from J&R are being forwarded to Sunset Awnings, so a share of J&R’s old customers are turning to Sunset Awnings.
A ribbon-cutting by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce is set for 3 p.m. Thursday, and the public is invited. Refreshments will be served.
“It’s great to see another example of a business expanding and thriving in downtown Owosso,” Chamber Vice President John Adams said. “The chamber is so pleased to help celebrate Sunrise Awning’s showroom expansion and new service offerings. They are a valued chamber member, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”
Sunrise Awnings is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The company’s website is at sunriseawnings.net. For more information, find Sunrise Awnings on Facebook or call (989) 729-6850 or (989) 845-6589.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.