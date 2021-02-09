United Way announces $200K for county needs

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The United Way of Genesee County Serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties has earmarked an additional $205,000 for COVID-19 relief in Shiawassee County.
Added to previous contributions since the pandemic hit, a total of $465,000 has been provided by the United Way to support the basic needs of local residents.
While the COVID-19 vaccine is slowly being distributed in Michigan and across the country, plenty of local businesses such as restaurants and people continue to suffer economically, officials said.
“COVID-19 and the impacts it has on nonprofits and our most vulnerable populations is still very real,” said Tony Burks, chairman of the United Way of Genesee County board of directors. “While there is a light at the end of the tunnel, people are still struggling to keep the heat on and food on the table.”
Out of the $205,000 gift, the United Way has allocated $100,000 to support a new food distribution program, based on a similar model in the city of Jackson, that will be coordinated by the Shiawassee Family YMCA.
The Y and its partners will use the United Way funds to purchase food from Shiawassee County-owned and operated restaurants that have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.
The food — prepared and cold meals to take home — will be distributed from various sites throughout the county to people in need. All they will have to show is county residency.
“It’s really a win-win,” YMCA CEO Laura Archer said. “Our goal is to give our restaurants a financial boost until they can be opened in a larger capacity, to pre-COVID levels, and to help distribute the food to people in need.”
Program details are still being worked out, she said, including how local restaurants can apply to participate. They can provide 50 meals per week, or 100 or 200.
Archer said she is hoping to be able to distribute 3,000 meals per week or even more.
Two food distribution sites have already been offered — at the Laingsburg Clothesline and Durand Union Station — and more sites are sought, especially in such outlying and often under-served areas as Bancroft.
The program is expected to launch in several weeks. How long it continues will depend on the amount of available funds. Archer said she hopes area businesses and individuals will contribute to the cause to keep it going longer.
“It will take about $350,000 to distribute food through the spring,” Archer said. “There are a lot of generous corporations in our community. Hopefully, we can get part-way there or all the way there.”
She thanked the United Way for its generous gift to Shiawasseee County and for trusting the YMCA to coordinate the food distribution program.
“I was humbled that United Way holds us in such high regard they reached out and asked us to coordinate this,” Archer said.
Any donation is appreciated. Ten bucks buys a meal, she said. Those interested can donate at shiawasseeymca.org under the category “food support” or contact the YMCA at info@shiawasseeymca.org.
The YMCA is working on the food distribution program with several community partners, among them the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership.
“It takes all of us, during these difficult times like this, to make sure everybody’s needs are met,” Archer said.
“The restaurant industry has suffered tremendously throughout the pandemic,” said Jeff Apsey, MI AFSCME Council 25, Shiawassee County resident and United Way board member. “This unique partnership will not only support small business employees, but also get quality food to our residents.”
The United Way also provided general Covid-19 relief support, totaling $105,000, to the following organizations that serve Shiawassee County residents:
n American Red Cross
n The ARC of Mid-Michigan
n Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties
n Durand Union Station
n Girls on the Run
n SafeCenter
n Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee
n Owosso Salvation Army Citadel
n Shiawassee Family YMCA
n Shiawassee Hope
n Voices for Children Advocacy Center
The $205,000 gift came from a fund directed by MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Founded in 1922, the United Way of Genesee County supports more than 150 programs with direct grants, helping more than 100,000 people in Genesee and Shiawassee counties. In 2019, the total economic impact through direct and leveraged funds exceeded $15 million.
