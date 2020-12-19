OWOSSO — This week, Lean & Green Michigan recognized four Michigan public officials with the 2020 “Most Valuable PACEsetter” award in honor of their work to help businesses in their communities access capital to finance energy and water efficiency projects.
Founded in 2012, Lean & Green Michigan is a public-private partnership that helps local units of government administer property assessed clean energy (PACE) financing.
This year’s PACEsetter honorees include Washtenaw County Commission Chairman Jason Morgan; Wayne County Director of Assessment and Equalization Scott Vandemergel; Oakland County senior assistant corporate counsel Lisa Kavalhuna; and Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President & CEO Justin Horvath.
Since its inception, Lean & Green Michigan has closed 33 deals throughout the state and helped Michigan businesses access more than $68 million in capital.
Horvath said he looks forward to future deals.
“It is a tremendous honor to receive the 2020 Most Valuable PACEsetter award,” Horvath said in a press release. “PACE is a very important tool in the economic development toolbox, and we were grateful to work with the team at Lean & Green Michigan to secure approval from the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners to make our entire county eligible for financing. We are excited to begin working on projects together in 2021 and beyond.”
Lean & Green Michigan CEO Bali Kumar said he was excited by the progress of the PACE market in 2020 and the outlook for 2021.
“Though 2020 has been difficult in many ways, it has seen Lean & Green Michigan reach several milestones,” he said. “Since our founding in 2012, we have now closed 33 deals and helped Michigan businesses access over $68 million in capital to finance energy-efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy projects.”
Kumar highlighted the importance of local government partnership in helping the program grow.
“More businesses are seeing the impact of what PACE has to offer and how it benefits them, particularly in this tough economic climate. PACE is a vital tool to help Michigan businesses continue to thrive, but it wouldn’t work without the support of our local government partners,” he said.
PACE is a financing tool that allows a property owner to voluntarily enter into a special assessment agreement with a local unit of government, which can be repaid over a period up to 25 years. It enables cash flow positive investment in comprehensive energy efficiency, water efficiency and renewable energy projects.
By financing such projects through PACE, businesses can eliminate the need for upfront capital and benefit from PACE’s long-term, fixed-rate financing structure so that the savings generated from the project are greater than the annual PACE loan repayment — generating immediate positive cash flow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.