OWOSSO — Another tenant is joining 201 South, formerly known as JC Penney.
Great Lakes eBikes is a new business owned by Owosso native Larry Lynch. The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with some free promotional merchandise-like stickers and water bottles, along with hot dogs and beverages.
“We can’t wait to show all of Owosso that e-bikes are a fun and healthy hobby that people of all ages can enjoy,” Lynch said in a press release.
“This building will continue to see upgrades and be a focal point of our downtown once again,” principal broker Randy Woodworth, of Woodworth Commercial, said in the press release.
E-bikes are pedal bikes with an electric motor for optional use.
The business will be located in the old salon space, which Lynch is remodeling with help from friends and family.
According to the press release, Lynch first found his love for e-bikes through making e-bike reviews on YouTube. This process allowed him to learn just about everything there is to know about electric bikes, and he has ridden just about every style the internet has to offer.
Great Lakes eBikes will sell a few different brands, all of which can be bought online through the manufacturers. However, buying them in-store gives the customers some advantages. Lynch said it can be scary to spend thousands of dollars online without touching the bike first, so by allowing test rides along the Shiawassee River trail, he is able to bridge that gap for customers.
Having a physical store location also means customers can purchase assembled bikes and utilize the store’s repair services.
These bikes range in price, but will be sold for around $1,000. Lynch said he wants to make them more accessible, so some will be sold for less.
Lynch’s father, Bernie Lynch, said while his son charges a small assembly fee, the bikes are otherwise the same price that customers would find online.
There are three classes of e-bikes, each with slight variances in capabilities and law requirements.
Larry Lynch said all the bikes they have in stock are ‘Class 2.’
“All of our bikes will have what’s called ‘pedal-assist,’” Lynch said. This means riders can either forgo the electric power and just pedal like a normal bike, or they can use different modes of up to 20 mph to aide them.
Besides the speed cap, Class 2 e-bikes have no minimum age limitations and a license is not required.
Bernie Lynch added that “pedal-assist will take all the wind and hills out of every ride. It’s always the same, easy pedal.”
Each e-bike comes with a charger that can be used in any household outlet. Bernie Lynch said he uses his bike every day and charges it once or twice a week. “All of these should last over 20 miles on a charge.”
Customers can learn more about e-bikes through Lynch’s video reviews on the company website at greatlakesebikes.com.
