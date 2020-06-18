LARA lifts Manke license suspensions

OWOSSO — According to state officials, the summary suspension of barber Karl Manke’s personal and business licenses has been lifted pending a hearing in July — which still could result in penalties against him.
According to a press release from Manke’s attorney, David Kallman, Manke will defend himself against further suspensions during a full hearing before an administrative law judge slated for July 15 in Lansing.
“I am pleased with the orders issued today to reinstate my licenses so I can continue to move forward,” Manke said in the press release. “I still believe it is high time for all of Michigan to stand up, open up for business, and for all the people in our community to show up in support.”
The move by Michigan Bureau of Professional Licensing comes after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that the Michigan Court of Appeals incorrectly ordered an immediate restraining order against Manke for defying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders that shuttered all non-essential businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak and remanded that case back for further proceedings.
Kallman said, “I am glad the state now acknowledges that Mr. Manke is not a threat to the public’s health, safety and welfare and that it is not necessary to continue the suspension of his licenses. Karl is now free to cut hair and pursue his livelihood without any unjust interference.”
According to representatives from Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), following the July 15 license hearing, administrative law Judge Stephen Goldstein will issue a report on the merits of the state’s formal complaint regarding Manke’s licenses.
If the judge determines Manke “violated the occupational code, the matter will proceed to the Board of Barber Examiners for the imposition of sanctions. While the judge can recommend sanctions, it is ultimately the board’s decision.”
Michigan barbershops and hair salons were allowed to reopen legally Monday under an executive order issued by Whitmer.
According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, “The parties entered into a stipulation to dismiss the MDHHS case pending in the Shiawassee County Circuit Court. We expect the parties will also look to dismiss the matter pending in the Court of Appeals which will end the MDHHS litigation.”
After reopening his barber shop May 4, Manke received misdemeanor citations from the city of Owosso. He then was served with a cease-and-desist letter from Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services.
LARA’s Board of Professional Licensing also summarily suspended Manke’s barber licenses May 12. Goldstein continued the suspension at a May 27 hearing.
In addition, state officials filed motions in 35th Circuit Court in May asking for a temporary restraining order. Judge Matthew Stewart declined to do so without a full hearing. The state appealed and a panel of the Appeals Court backed the state in a 2-1 decision. The panel then ordered Stewart to immediately issue a restraining order, which he did.
However, Manke appealed that move to the Supreme Court, which ruled, 7-0, that the Appeals Court skipped the step of having a full six-judge panel review the decision because the decision wasn’t unanimous — thereby allowing Manke to reopen once again.
Based on the Appeals Court order, the state asked Stewart to find Manke in contempt of court — and fine him — for the continued operation of his barber shop during the COVID-19 pandemic. The AG’s office sought a $7,500 penalty for every day Manke remained open, as well as $5,000 compensation. That hearing was canceled because of the Supreme Court action.
Manke still faces two misdemeanor citations issued by police when he reopened in violation of Whitmer’s orders. A hearing is scheduled later this month in 66th District Court for the citations, but Kallman previously stated he would file motions to have them dismissed.
The barber’s legal battles have captured local, state and national headlines. The 77-year-old barber has appeared on several conservative cable news shows and given interviews to dozens of other media outlets. Five separate GoFundMe accounts have garnered more than $88,000 in donations. He now sells T-shirts and other items that bear his likeness, with some calling Manke “America’s Barber.”
He also claimed in recent news reports that his recent fame has made selling his various books much easier.
