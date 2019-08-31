CHESANING — Area residents now have a second option for seeking medical marijuana in the village of Chesaning as a second dispensary officially opened Thursday.
ReLeaf Provisioning Center, 144 W. Broad St., is located in what formerly was a hardware store.
ReLeaf is owned by investors operating under the name TRC LLC. They also operate, or plan to open, medical marijuana facilities in Lapeer and Niles.
ReLeaf manager George Pittenturf said one of the benefits a business like his brings to Chesaning is that it fills empty buildings and creates good-paying jobs.
“If you look around you got some empty buildings and we just had a local business owner in here today they said ‘hey I like that it’s bringing jobs and people to Chesaning.’ Everybody we’ve dealt with in the community has been really welcoming,” he said.
Another benefit ReLeaf brings is that it attracts medical marijuana patients to town.
“Today we had a lady come in from Vassar and we have a lot of patients that aren’t from Chesaning. When they come here not only do they give us their business but they also stop at the local gas station and diner,” Pittenturf said.
He said the business plans to be active in the community.
“We want to do things like go to the Chamber luncheons and bring the cops donuts. We want people to know that we are a part of this community,” Pittenturf said.
The dispensary sells various marijuana products, including edibles, concentrates and marijuana.
The dispensary is located in a portion of the building. There are two lofts above and a storefront next door Pittenturf said the owners plan to develop.
The operators are considering a sort of cannabis cafe where people could consume cannabis and hang out. He explained that with the new laws and others regarding consuming marijuana and food in the same place, the business idea is still in the planning stage.
“Right now the general idea of it is that there will be a cafe up in the front area then a back area for smoking where you can bring your own. So If you choose to purchase it here you can walk over there and consume it,” Lisa Zellner a budtender at ReLeaf said.
Currently, the dispensary only sells to medical marijuana patients with a valid state ID and medical marijuana card.
Pittenturf said ReLeaf Provisioning Center plans to pursue a license to sell recreational marijuana as soon as the state begins handing out licenses.
“It’s kind of a wait and see because the state doesn’t send out applications for the licenses until November. People that already have medical dispensaries set up will kind of have their first crack at it. That’s because these places are already set up and established and have gone through the state’s inspections and were approved. We’re doing everything by the books.”
He said all the marijuana ReLeaf sells must be inspected before it’s sold. Currently, the lowest price for a gram is about $12.
One of the goals ReLeaf has is to reduce the stigma surrounding purchasing marijuana and making the process more comfortable.
“The knowledge we can relay to patients is really important. We don’t want them to come in here and just feel like another customer where we just sell something and they get out. If they need to know stuff about the product like how it will make them feel we can provide that,” Pittenturf said.
Chesaning’s other dispensary is The River Provisioning, which also is located downtown.
