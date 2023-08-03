BENNINGTON TWP. — Copper Top Country Store is one of the more distinctive landmarks along the M-52 trunkline between Perry and Owosso. Its namesake burnished roofing waves a friendly hello to commuters who pass by on their way to or from I-69.
Those interested in pausing their travels for a peek inside the petite storefront have been, for most of the past month, disappointed to find that they were unable to do so.
A brighter future beckons, however.
On Wednesday, Copper Top — located at 3219 S. M-52 and owned/operated by married couple Melissa and Brandon LePior — hosted a grand reopening, celebrating interior renovations and the conclusion of the first phase of an orchard installation in the store’s back yard.
The store, which originally opened in 2020, brands itself a as a place where “nostalgia and convenience cross paths.” It offers a wide variety products — including produce, meat, dairy and prepared foods, with “all products sourced from local (or regional) farms and businesses.”
For the LePiors, Copper Top is something of a passion project — they both have other jobs; Melissa LePior is an occupational therapy assistant with Memorial Healthcare and Brandon works in logistics — borne out of their enthusiasm for Michigan-made products. They enjoy sourcing top-shelf products from around the state and presenting them to local consumers in a down-home, mom-and-pop wrapper.
“(Copper Top is) a shopping experience. It’s a specialty grocery store — stuff you’re not going to get at your normal Meijer, Walmart, your big box stores — these are all unique, local artisans,” Brandon LePior said. “We have places coming in from the Upper Peninsula. We have people that are like ‘oh my gosh, how did you guys get that in your store?’ We pride ourselves on being the first in the community on a lot of this Michigan product.”
The store’s recent interior renovations include new shelving, painting existing shelving and a reorganizing of products to accomodate a significant number of new vendors.
“We have added close to 14 new vendors and (there are) more that we’re going to be adding. Everybody is a Michigan product or vendor,” Melissa LePior said.
The new vendors provide an assortment of products. There’s salsa from Missy & Mel’s, Detroit-made Hacidenda 313 Urban Chips, coffee grounds from The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company, dry rub from Midland-based Billy Bones Barbeque, and Detroit-style frozen pizzas courtesy of Buddy’s Pizza.
Copper Top’s facelift and product expansion are indicators of the LePiors’ commitment to “reinvest into the company, so people know we’re not going anywhere,” Melissa LePior said.
But most of the store’s interior changes could have been accomplished without interrupting daily business too much.
The main reason the store took its monthlong hiatus was the work going on out back, where the plan is to eventually have a fully-fledged entertainment space, in addition to the orchard that’s already going in.
“We’re going to line up trellises with grapes. We’ll have a vineyard out here as well. We’ll have wildflowers planted in the back,” Brandon LePior said. “We’ll start getting involved in some of the event-type planning in the spring, but the main focus right now is getting the orchard in and getting some produce so we can provide the community with fresh fruit.”
Over the past month, Copper Top has contracted with Mid Michigan Turf Care to literally lay the groundwork for their planned orchard. The Owosso Township-based landscape designer has worked on grading the lot and has hauled in almost 500 pounds of soil. The LePiors hope to get their fruit trees and fencing installed by the fall.
By all accounts, Copper Top’s reopening has been met with great enthusiasm.
A Facebook post announcing that the store would be back in business Wednesday generated north of 300 likes a slew of positive comments.
The store’s reopening festivities continue today with a deal that continues through Saturday: Spend $10 on in store products (non-meat), and get meat products — including hamburger, brats, pork chops and fish jerky — for only $5. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Copper Top Country Store is open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and closed on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, those hours could expand in the future, however, the LePiors said.
