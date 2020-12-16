CORUNNA — A large-scale marijuana development is being considered for a portion of the city’s industrial park along Parmenter Road.
Monday, the Corunna City Council voted 4-0 to accept a letter of intent from Green Parent Holdings LLC to lease 64 acres of vacant, city-owned land west of Parmenter Road for the purpose of developing a marijuana grow/processing operation.
According to the proposed 10-year lease, which has yet to be finalized, the city will receive approximately $75,000 per year for use of the property. Green Parent Holdings would also have the option to purchase the property at any point during the lease for $800,000.
As part of Monday’s proceedings, the city council instructed staff to begin drafting a marijuana facilities ordinance, a requirement for any future marijuana-related development in the city, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer.
Council members had voted unanimously Sept. 21 to extend a moratorium on marijuana facilities through Jan. 31.
“The potential buyer is well aware that currently we do not have the zoning in the city that allows for the cannabis operations. That’s no secret to them,” Sawyer said Monday. “This is kind of a two-step process in that typically they’d be dealing with a private property owner, and so before they would approach the local government on the zoning issues they would be secretly hashing out a purchase option to lock in land.
“You are not committing at this phase of the game to adopting an ordinance, nor are you committing necessarily, even if you do adopt one, adopting one to what they would desire,” Sawyer told council members.
The proposed development encompasses a portion of a 190-acre industrial park that has been undeveloped for more than a decade. The industrial property, consisting of two adjacent parcels along Parmenter Road, 64 acres and 130 acres, respectively, nearly became an ethanol plant in 2008 before talks between the city and the company, E85 Inc., subsequently dissolved, according to City Assesor Merilee Lawson.
Over the course of the last decade, the city has invested more than $1 million into the site, adding water access, sewer lines and electricity, officials said.
That work attracted the attention of the state in 2019; the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership was awarded a $75,000 site readiness grant for the Parmenter Road site, courtesy of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The proposed marijuana development, led by Candid Labs LLC, would include traditional outdoor cultivation, hoop house cultivation, greenhouse cultivation and a processing facility, with the overall development transitioning to fully indoor cultivation within seven years, according to Chad Proudlock, chief operating officer of Green Parent Leasing.
The project would be a $20 million investment over 1o years, he said, creating roughly 75 jobs in the first year alone, and more than 400 jobs overall.
“The whole goal here is to actually build infrastructure (so) that we can farm year-round,” Proudlock said Monday, noting the development would include an 8-foot tall security fence around the perimeter as well as a natural berm draped in lilac, mint and thyme, to make it more aesthetically pleasing.
“I think it’s worth it, from a monetary standpoint as well as from the community’s standpoint, to take a look at this as a viable possibility,” council member Helen Granger said before motioning to accept the letter of intent. The motion carried 4-0, with council member John Lawson abstaining. Council member Adam Spannagel was absent.
Moving forward, city staff will develop a draft marijuana facilities ordinance, a process that could take up to three months before gaining approval, Merilee Lawson said. The ordinance will be subject to a public hearing before approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.