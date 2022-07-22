Memorial’s NOW building wins SEDP award

OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership held its annual meeting Wednesday and awarded Memorial Healthcare the Project of the Year award.
“Shiawassee County is fortunate to have Memorial Healthcare in our community,” SEDP President and CEO Justin Horvath said in a press release.
Memorial Healthcare won the award for its new, 115,000 square-foot ‘NOW’ Building at Memorial’s main campus, where the meeting was held. According to the press release, the annual award serves to recognize a new or expanding business in Shiawassee County that creates a significant, positive impact on the local economy. Consumers Energy partners with SEDP and sponsors the Project of the Year award.
“To have such quality healthcare available locally in a county of our size is a unique asset,” Horvath said. “Their continued investment and pursuit of excellence makes them a truly deserving recipient of our Project of the Year award.”
Brian Long, president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare, said the ‘NOW’ name derives from the services they offer in the new building: Neurology, Orthopedics and the Wellness Center program.
“We’re excited about offering some new services to the community,” Long said.
In addition to neuroscience and orthopedics, the building houses outpatient rehabilitation, clinical research, 3T MRI and executive suites. It also includes a franchise restaurant called The Big Salad, which serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, soups and smoothies.
In the near future, the location will also house a retail and specialty pharmacy, the press release said.
As for the Wellness Center, it includes cardio and weight training equipment, an indoor track, lap pool, sauna, men’s and women’s steam rooms and private shower suites. There are also pilates, yoga, spin, and high-intensity interval training classes; personal training and one-on-one nutrition counseling.
Wellness Center program Director Sarah McNamara outlined some of these amenities at the meeting and described the Wellness Center as a medically-based facility, meaning all its service providers are either certified, licensed or hold a higher educational degree in the service area it provides to members and non-members.
The Wellness Center is open to the whole community and offers drop-in childcare.
“Every member of the Wellness Center is able to receive a personalized exercise prescription from either one of our certified personal trainers or one of our exercise physiologists that are on staff,” McNamara said. “That is a free, one-hour session.”
McNamara added these sessions are a time to guide members on how to use machines, address personal concerns and go over their health history or previous injuries.
Memberships are available for anyone who is 13 years of age or older, but anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Those who are 16 or 17 years old must have a parent or guardian’s signature.
Memberships give people access to all Wellness Center amenities, including open swim times and drop-in group fitness classes, McNamara said. Day and guest passes are $12.
The Wellness Center is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.