Memorial’s NOW building wins SEDP award

Brian Long (right), president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare, receives the 2022 Project of the Year award from the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership Wednesday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Shelby Frink

OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership held its annual meeting Wednesday and awarded Memorial Healthcare the Project of the Year award.

“Shiawassee County is fortunate to have Memorial Healthcare in our community,” SEDP President and CEO Justin Horvath said in a press release.

