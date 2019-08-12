Memorial Healthcare employee honored

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare recently honored Chelsea Kasik, a specialty pharmacy technician, as its July Employee of the Month.
Kasik has been employed with Memorial Healthcare since 2012.
According to her winning nomination, “Chelsea lives and breathes Memorial Healthcare’s values. Her customer service skills are beyond compare, she went out of her way to hand write the purpose of each medication on a patients’ Rx bottles who suffers from mild confusion. She increases the amount of loyal customers at our pharmacy because of her customer service, accommodations and personalization that Chelsea consistently delivers.”
Kasik lives in Owosso.
She enjoys traveling, playing volleyball and watching her son play sports.
Her goals for the future are to finish her bachelor’s degree and expand the Outpatient Pharmacy services at Memorial Healthcare.
“I am honored to be selected as the Employee of Month because it is my passion in life to help others and the Memorial Outpatient Pharmacy gives me this opportunity every day,” she said.
