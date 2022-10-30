Out with the old, in with the old

By SHELBY FRINK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CHESANING — Years ago, two fun-loving sisters moved to Chesaning from Buffalo, New York when they were kids. Their father, a professional antiquer, would sell various items he had hand-picked and refurbished.
Now it’s their turn.
The Dust Bunny Barn is a new, cozy boutique that contains various, one-of-a-kind treasures that range in style: vintage, antique, rustic, farmhouse, cottage and more. Sisters Danielle and Tammy Lorencz are co-owners, along with Danielle’s adult daughter, Ashley Lorencz.
Each of them has a trained eye for old items with lots of potential.
“We pick the best of the best — we go through flee markets and sales and Salvation Army (stores) and look for the best stuff,” Tammy Lorencz said. Afterward, they stage it so customers can see how they might position the decor in their own homes.
Before the store, the sisters were only selling pieces on Facebook Marketplace. People started asking them if they had a physical location because purchasing online made it more competitive.
They asked and we listened, Tammy Lorencz said.
The grand opening started on Saturday and will continue today until 2 p.m.
Each wall of the boutique is staged with unique home decor. However, not long after opening it began to thin out due to several purchases.
Amy Szybala visited The Dust Bunny Barn on Saturday with her daughter after reading about it on Facebook.
“I love everything that I found,” Szybala said. “There are neat baskets, and just some unusual paintings and buckets and soaps and all sorts of stuff. It’s a collection of antiques and crafty things and they’re reasonably priced (and) they’re nicely displayed.”
It is located on the home property of Danielle and Terry Lorencz, at 9428 W Gary Rd in Chesaning.
Danielle and Tammy Lorencz are no strangers to running a successful business. Their first one, which they have run together for 13 years, is called Reflections by Lorencz Photography.
This one started a year ago, when Danielle Lorencz wanted to tear down the small barn in her yard, but her sister stopped her.
“I was like, ‘We’re going to make a store,’” Tammy Lorencz said. “We had a vision and we tried to bring it to life.”
Now, instead of a place for a lawn mower and tools, it has become a space where customers can feel welcomed and comfortable, and are likely to leave with a few goodies and a smile.
“This was such an eyesore before we converted it; it was just ugly,” Danielle Lorencz said.
During the renovation process, Danielle and Tammy Lorencz took turns power washing the peeling peach and green paint off the barn so only the natural color of the wood was visible. With the help of their husbands, the little barn has a fresh new look; lights hanging off the back, and chairs surrounding a lit fire pit. Tammy Lorencz’s neighbor, Wendy Olgine, also helped them get ready for their grand opening.
All three owners invite customers to shop, hang out and have a good time.
They also encourage people to participate in “Where’s Waldo? Wednesday” — a fun opportunity for customers. The idea sparked with Waldo, Danielle’s chihuahua.
“The other day we were in the store and we put him down and we couldn’t find him,” Tammy Lorencz said. Danielle Lorencz came up with the idea that every other Wednesday, Waldo will be placed somewhere in the store and they will take a photo. Once it is posted on Facebook, anyone who shares and likes the page, and comments ‘Where’s Waldo?’ will be put into a drawing for 25% off a total purchase.
Their regular hours of operation are yet to be determined, but they will be posting on the Chesaning Happenings Facebook page, as well as their business page.
They also plan to be present at various community events, but they will be working around the schedule of their photography business.
For more information, visit The Dust Bunny Barn Facebook page.
