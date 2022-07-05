Jon Michael’s Fine Jewelers in Durand gets new owners

DURAND — The last jewelry store in Shiawassee County is here to stay, even with the owners retiring.
After 43 years in business, Jon Michael’s Fine Jewelers will be in the hands of another skilled couple who plans to keep the original name. Mike and Vickie Fuja are selling their store to Darren Garrison and his fiance, Jennifer Boyol.
According to a press release, Garrison has over 35 years of experience in jewelry repair and custom design, while Boyol has a 20-year background in jewelry sales and store management.
Garrison is also the owner of Gold Designers Manufacturing in Swartz Creek where he has spent a good portion of his career. He is excited to offer Durand and the surrounding areas his expertise, the press release said.
The new owners plan to introduce new jewelry trends and offer repair services, custom designs and retail pieces. They will announce an official date for the grand re-opening soon.
“The goal is to try to not close the store for a whole day so that people don’t think we’re out of business, but there probably will be a little transition period,” Boyol said.
Current store manager Kristy Sumner and sales staff member Karen Bump will continue to work for the business after it changes hands. Bump has worked there for five years, and Sumner has been around for 18, but both have additional years of experience before Jon Michael’s.
Fuja said via press release Sumner and Bump are highly skilled and do an excellent job running the store. He also added that Maxine Kramer, Shirley Fuja, Rose and Gordon Jennings and Gregg Todd were employees who highly benefited his business over the years. Kramer has been with the business for the entire 43 years it has been open.
“Our goal recently has been to find a new owner for Jon Michael’s that will do an excellent job on customer repairs, plus offer the products our customers have learned to expect,” Fuja said in the press release. “We feel that Darren is that person we have been looking for, and ask that our customers give him a chance.”
The business was put together by Fuja’s sister and family in 1979, despite none of them having experience running a retail business.
“I hired into Chevrolet Metal Fabricating in 1967 on an apprenticeship as a die maker/machinist and worked there for nearly 15 years before opening Jon Michael’s Jewelers,” he said. “I first began making silver jewelry while still working nights for GM, and fell in love with the process. I found out a distant uncle of my father’s was a jewelry manufacturer in Windsor, Canada, and Detroit, and spent a couple of years traveling there and learning the trade on weekends and holidays. Whatever talent my customers saw within me is directly attributed to ‘Uncle Fred Kuczajda,’ who took me under his wing as if I were a long-lost son.”
The Fujas plan to go to Florida for a few months upon retirement, but said they will miss the people they have served over the years the most.
“The years have been good to us,” Fuja said.
Both sets of couples spoke on the importance of offering Durand and the surrounding areas the benefits of having a local, skilled jeweler.
Vickie Fuja mentioned the “hands-on” service they provide in-house. She explained how Jon Michael’s is a full-service store, unlike big/mall jewelry stores that do not have a bench jeweler and therefore have to send pieces away for repairs and customization.
“We’re going to have stuff that you’re not going to see in a mall,” Garrison said. They sell custom jewelry and pieces made by suppliers in the United States that are of higher quality, even from within Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.