LAFCU awards $3K to teachers at Perry schools

LANSING — LAFCU recently surprised six Perry Public Schools teachers each with a $500 grant.
Teachers winning the $3,000 in grants are Olivia Flores, kindergarten; Abigail Schuelke, K-4 special education; Amy Daenzer, seventh grade social studies/language arts and 6-8 special education; Danyne Lambert, seventh grade science; Jennifer Gauna, high school media and technology course; Misti Leitelt, high school special education.
The winners were announced at the school district’s All Staff Appreciation Lunch May 11.
“The grants are another innovative way LAFCU supports Perry Public Schools,” Perry Public Schools Superintendent Lori Haven said. “During our nine-year partnership with LAFCU, they have not only provided funding for programs and materials that are beyond our budgets — such as these teacher grants — but LAFCU’s leadership and staff have also invested their time and talent to positively impact our students. It’s a model private-public partnership.”
LAFCU had invited teachers to apply for a grant by identifying how they would use the funds. Two teachers from each of the elementary, middle and high school were selected.
“The applications were incredibly inspiring,” said Shelia Scott, LAFCU community financial education and business development officer. “The requests highlight teachers’ care for students’ mental and physical health as well as support for an engaged learning environment.”
The winners said they will use the grants to provide:
n Art supplies and reusable water bottles for kindergarteners.
n Updated seating for a healthier option to increase engagement and collaboration.
n Establishment of a student recycling program beyond paper.
n A community garden to focus on life cycles of plants and foods, as well as provide produce to local families in need.
n A camera for yearbook staffers.
Interactive materials for a peer-to-peer outreach program about inclusive learning with autistic and disabled populations.
“These grants recognize the importance of educating youth,” Scott said. “They also demonstrate LAFCU’s commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.”
