State officials tour AgroLiquid

ST. JOHNS — State Rep. Graham Filler, R-DeWitt, and Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, recently toured AgroLiquid to learn more about the company and the fertilizer industry.
The family business manufactures and distributes plant nutrition products around the world and hosts visitors at its IQ Hub to teach families about the agricultural industry and farming technologies.
“AgroLiquid is a huge asset to the St. Johns community,” Filler said. “They’re a great local job provider and they teach thousands of kids about science behind plants and the history of farming.”
