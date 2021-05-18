SHIAWASSEE TWP. — In the early morning hours of May 5, Dennis Dohr received an alarming phone call — his business, Dohr’s Truck and Tractor Repair, was ablaze.
“I seen orange in the windows and black smoke was starting to roll out of the overhead doors and it’s too late by that point,” Dohr said of the blaze, brought to his attention by son, Dakota.
Firefighters from Perry Fire Rescue, Durand city, Corunna-Caledonia, and Shiawassee, Burns, Venice and Vernon townships arrived at the 8871 S. Geeck Road business shortly after 4 a.m., battling the blaze until about 7:30 a.m.
Despite their efforts, the entire building was destroyed. The Dohr family has launched a GoFundMe page with hopes of rebuilding.
“Unfortunately, (Dennis) is underinsured and limited coverage won’t cover the rising costs of materials for a new structure or come near the 40 plus years worth of tools he has accumulated,” daughter Shianne Dohr wrote on the GoFundMe page, launched by the family May 8. “We are currently accepting funding in order to build another garage for Dennis over the remaining concrete slab. All proceeds will go directly into materials to rebuild. Any other building materials or access to resources are greatly appreciated at this time as well.”
Dennis Dohr launched the repair business out of the 4,000-square-foot barn in 1989, shortly after graduating from Nashville Auto Diesel College. Since his father’s passing in 1995, Dohr has also assumed responsibility of maintaining the 600-acre farm his family has owned since 1958.
Looking over the wreckage hours after the fire, Dohr remained unsure of what may have sparked the blaze.
“When I leave the shop at night, I make sure everything’s off,” he said. “I have no idea (what may have caused it).”
With growing construction costs, Dohr also doubted whether insurance money would be enough to finance a rebuild. That’s why his family is calling on the community for support.
“Dennis truly is one of the hardest working, most genuine people out there. He is always ready to help out, often placing the needs of his family and friends above his own,” Shianne Dohr said. “He is far too humble to reach out after this tragedy, he’s never been the type to ask for help, but (we want) nothing more than for him to get his livelihood back and have somewhere to conduct his two full-time businesses.”
The Dohrs have raised $2,220 since launching the GoFundMe May 8.
The family is also planning a cleanup day and cookout in the near future, though a date has not been set.
For more information about Dohr’s Truck and Tractor Repair, or to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/help-rebuild-dohrs-truck-tractor-repair.
