MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana, — Horizon Bank this week announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of 14 branches in 11 Michigan counties — including two in Shiawassee County.
The acquisition of the 14 branches and associated deposits and loans is a result of TCF National Bank being purchased by The Huntington National Bank. Huntington completed its merger with TCF in June.
While most TCF bank branches were absorbed and rebranded as Huntington branches, the bank had to divest some, including its Corunna branch, 310 N. Shiawassee St., and Caledonia Township branch, 1345 E. Main St.
The Department of Justice in May required the bank to divest of the 14 branches before completing the merger.
“Regulators responding with the required approvals necessary to complete the acquisition of these branches throughout communities in Michigan takes us one step closer to our goal,” said Craig Dwight, chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon. “Our teams have been working diligently towards these branches becoming a part of Horizon in mid-September. We look forward to offering our robust line of products and services — including all the online and digital banking conveniences we know customers expect today — backed by the personal service we believe is still unique to community banking,” Craig Dwight continued.
Horizon said its own acquisition extends its footprint into “attractive markets in the northern and central regions of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.”
“We are thrilled to welcome our newest employees and customers to Horizon Bank and look forward to serving growing numbers of consumers, small businesses, non-profits, and municipalities through our expanded Midwest footprint and this natural extension of our low-cost deposit franchise,” Dwight said.
According to its website, Huntington continues operating branches in the Corunna Meijer, and at 1345 N. M-52. Other branches are located in Flint, Flushing, St. Johns and Williamston.
Conversion of the branches began Sept. 17 and continued through the weekend, with all 14 locations reopening Sept. 20, 2021, as Horizon Bank branches. This latest branch transaction is Horizon Bank’s 15th acquisition since 2002 and fifth in the last five years.
“I’ve been so proud of our entire team as they remain focused on a well-executed integration of these new branches, which include more than 50,000 primarily retail and small business customers accounts,” Dwight said.
Horizon Bank now operates 88 bank branches, including 29 in Michigan.
Customers of the newly acquired branches should have received regular communications from Horizon Bank and The Huntington National Bank, and may also visit horizonbank.com/welcometcf or call (888) 873-2640 for more information.
Additional branches acquired by Horizon from TCF/Huntington include Au Gres, Big Rapids, Cadillac (2), Charlevoix, Fremont, Gaylord, Grayling, Houghton Lake, Midland, McGain and Standish.
