Employee of the month honored

CHESANING — This week the Chesaning Board of Education recognized the October Employee of the Month, Gloria Sedlar.
Sedlar has been working for Chesaning Union Schools for more than 30 years. She has been as a bus driver, special education secretary and currently serves as the accounts payable staff member in Central Office.
Sedlar received a Riverfront Grille gift certificate from the school board.
