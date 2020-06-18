Area restaurants reopen with new guidelines in place

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Great news for foodies: Many area restaurants are open, now that the state has given the go-ahead to restart indoor dining, and they’re reporting happy customers.
Although restrictions remain — 50 percent capacity only, tables 6 feet apart and diners sport face masks until they are seated — indoor dining is a big step toward returning to pre-COVID-19 business as usual, area restaurant owners and managers say.
“As of right now, I’d say people are ready to get out,” said Paul Nicholas, assistant kitchen manager at Wrought Iron Grill in Owosso. “It’s good to be open again, and people are responding well. We’re almost full (at 50 percent) every night.”
Several restaurants are continuing to emphasize takeout services, whose popularity during the ban on indoor dining surprised some managers and owners.
In fact, takeout has been so strong at Tammy’s Bakery and Cafe in Laingsburg that owner Tammy Hart has decided not to reinstate indoor seating, opting instead for takeout and a plan to expand the bakery.
Hart said she tried indoor seating Friday, but some customers didn’t wear masks and there were other challenges.
She shut it down Wednesday, saying it wasn’t worth it to her.
“We do better with takeout, and I don’t have to bring in another employee,” Hart said. “This (shutdown) was kind of tough in the beginning, but a bakery is something I’ve wanted my whole life. Maybe God did it this way because he knew what I really wanted to do.”
Some eateries are seeing fewer customers, who possibly still have health concerns about indoor dining, but more people are venturing out for service and a piping-hot meal.
“Business is down, but some customers are coming out and people are ordering takeout,” Christie Reid, owner of South 401 Restaurant in Corunna, said.
Reid and her staff removed a few tables and stretched yellow tape across closed booths. Curbside service is still available. She said the rules regarding masks and social distancing for indoor dining are a bit difficult for employees and diners to get used to, but people are sticking to them.
“I think we’re all happy about being open again,” she said.
Corky Adams, owner of Abiding in the Vine in Owosso, said indoor dining has been slow at her place and some other eateries in the downtown area. But she’s doing what she can, setting up retail items for sale on unused booths and offering takeout.
“I get it. People are still scared,” Adams said. “But we’re going to be here when they decide to go back. We’re hanging tight. We’re going to see it through.”
Iron Horse Pub in Durand took advantage of a two-week complete shutdown to clean, paint and otherwise spruce up the restaurant/bar, which first opened in 1977.
“We’ve been open for takeout and we’re still getting a lot of takeout orders, but most people are saying they’ve missed dining in,” manager Eileen Root said. “And I didn’t like sitting around.
“Our community is supportive like you wouldn’t believe,” she continued. “It’s been great. I thank my community for keeping us open.”
Tammy’s Bakery and Cafe, 232 E. Grand River Road in Laingsburg, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. seven days a week. Wrought Iron Grill, 317 S. Elm St. in Owosso, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
South 401 Restaurant, 211 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Hours for Iron Horse Pub, 104 N. Saginaw St. in Durand, are 7 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.
Abiding in the Vine, 115 E. Main St. in Owosso, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Check the internet or call to find out if other area restaurants have reinstated indoor dining.
