SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Dollar General’s newest store at 4531 E. Lansing Road is now open, the company announced Tuesday.
Dollar General will celebrate the store’s grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday with prizes and deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
Dollar General stores offer a selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products.
Additionally, the new store will provide home decor and party preparation items.
