LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday issued an executive order placing a temporary restriction on non-essential veterinary procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order prohibits all non-essential veterinary procedures and encourages veterinarians and veterinary technicians to practice telemedicine as much as possible to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“While there is no evidence that pets can transmit COVID-19, we must take additional steps to promote social distancing,” Whitmer said.
Under the order, “non-essential veterinary services” means all veterinary services other than those that are necessary to preserve the life of a pet, as determined by a licensed veterinarian; necessary to treat serious pain that threatens the health and safety of a pet, as determined by a licensed veterinarian; necessary to euthanize a pet, as determined by a licensed veterinarian; or necessary to treat or prevent the transmission of any infectious disease that can be transmitted between animals and human beings, as determined by a licensed veterinarian.”
