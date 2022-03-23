DURAND — The Durand Chamber Foundation is hosting a Hometown Celebration April 23 at the VFW Hall, 923 Saginaw St.
The event will have a “Roaring 20s” theme. Tickets are $100 for two people, which includes all food and drinks. Tickets are available at the Riverside Market, Shaw’s Pharmacy, Shaw’s Pharmacy and Gifts, Ed’s Service Station and at the Durand Chamber of Commerce.
Attendees will have the chance to in $10,000 in prizes.
For more information, call (989) 288-3715.
