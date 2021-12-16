Corunna schools employee of the month honored

CORUNNA — Amanda Sanburn was honored as December Employee of the Month for Corunna Public Schools during the Dec. 13 board meeting at Corunna High School.
Sanburn has worked for the district since February 2019. She is an office manager at Corunna Middle School.
“I am deeply honored to receive this month’s Employee of the Month. I am blessed to work with such an amazing team; especially Jennifer Andrejack and (Principal) Ingrid Dettman. Jennifer is very patient and accommodating. She quickly adapts to new circumstances as they arise, while keeping a smile on her face. Ingrid’s strong work ethic is contagious. She’s a great leader and everyone benefits from her dedication and organizational skills.
“There are many other coworkers that help make my job easier and the office run efficiently. I wish I could share this award with them all. It really is wonderful working for the middle school,” she said.
