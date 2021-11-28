Garden center keeps Gilbert’s growing

OWOSSO — Spurred by growth, Gilbert’s Do It Best Hardware and Appliance is expanding in a big way, adding a garden center and interior store space, not to mention a lot of new merchandise.
The project, costing about $750,000, began in May and is expected to wrap up by February or March, with a grand opening to follow.
“We’re giving our customers what they need — a really great store as full of hardware as you could get,” said Bill Gilbert, who owns Gilbert’s with his daughter, Cate Gilbert, and Patrick King and Todd Soukup.
“I’ve always dreamed of doing what we’re doing,” he continued. “This is going to be a game-changer for us, but there’s one thing we’re not changing: our tradition of customer service.”
With hardware stores allowed to stay open during the pandemic as “essential businesses” and homebound folks finding more time to work on house projects, Gilbert’s saw record-setting earnings in 2020-21, he said.
“That really helped us, being an essential business,” he said. “When the pandemic started, customers said they were so glad we were. There’s no question we’ve been supported by everybody.”
Cate Gilbert, 24, agreed.
“We really value our customers and all their loyalty,” she said. “It’s great being supported by the community: It’s allowed us to grow. Having more space will get things better organized and better looking. The garden center really will help how the community sees us.”
Since Bill Gilbert’s parents founded the store in the 1960s, it’s been a story of growth for the family.
In 1987, the Gilberts purchased more building space, enabling the hardware to occupy the entire block. That expansion gave the store a total of about 16,000 square feet, including the appliance department in the lower level.
The latest growth spurt will add another 5,300 square feet. The garden center alone, featuring a clear tempered glass and brick exterior, will offer 3,000 square feet of store space, plus covered entrances at each end.
A former retail space to the immediate west, previously rented out, is almost finished being added to the hardware. An enclosed area on the first floor, formerly used for storage, has been opened and combined with the main space.
The changes allow Gilbert’s plumbing, electrical, paint and other departments to expand.
“People are going to be shocked by the scope and breadth of the products in our store,” Gilbert said.
“Each year, we’re getting better and better,” co-owner Todd Soukup said.
Along with gaining room for inventory, the expansion will allow the configuration of the current layout to be tweaked for maximum customer convenience, Gilbert said. It will also necessitate hiring about five more employees, bringing the total to 35.
“As with everybody, we’re struggling to find help,” he said. “The staff we have is working so hard. It’s rewarding to have them.”
Another benefit of growth: Because of the project’s large scope, Gilbert’s will get a break from Do It Best on inventory costs.
The first step in the expansion plan took place last year with the purchase of the former Reeves Wheel Alignment building, on Water Street behind Gilbert’s. The move provided extra storage space and freed up room for more merchandise inside the main building.
Now the garden center is being constructed on the east side of the building, where a driveway used to be, thanks to work by Perrin Construction and other local contractors. Eliminating the drive will allow additional street parking.
The center will be open year-round, complete with heat for when it’s cold, fans for when it’s warm and a peaked roof that can open to the sky. For aesthetic continuity, the brick used for a three-foot wrap around the lower part of the garden center’s exterior exactly matches the brickwork on Main Street Plaza next door.
“We wanted to make it attractive, make it a destination for Owosso,” Gilbert said.
These days, “we” includes his three partners in the business, all of whom started out as employees and continue to work at the store full-time — Soukup, 41, Patrick King, 26, and Cate Gilbert, Bill’s daughter.
“I’m very lucky. A lot of hardware stores close up or get bought out by out-of-town investors. I have three local partners,” Bill Gilbert said, adding he’s proud of them all.
After his brother KC Gilbert retired five years ago, Bill was the only Gilbert left with a stake in the family business.
But that was before his daughter, who has college and retail experience, came on board as part owner.
“Sometimes it’s still hard to wrap my head around it,” Cate Gilbert said. “It feels nice to carry on the business and be part of the future of the store.”
She had explored other career options, but circled back to Gilbert’s.
“I kind of fell in love with helping people, problem-solving and putting smiles on their faces,” she said. “It’s a great feeling.”
Gilbert’s mantra has been “customer service” for decades but the store also focuses on keeping prices competitive. Bill Gilbert said he doesn’t want customers to come because Gilbert’s is local, but because it’s a great place to shop.
“We’re giving people what they want and the help they need in a friendly atmosphere that’s like family,” he said.
