Behind the scenes boost

OWOSSO — While other organizations helping local businesses seem to garner a lot of media attention, the leader of the Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Owosso is content to work calmly and steadily behind the scenes.
Cheryl Peterson, the business consultant for SBDC since 2012, is regarded by her peers as an “unsung hero” who has delivered a wide array of critical services to hundreds of small businesses at every stage of their development.
“Cheryl is a vital asset to our small business community by providing support and counseling for new business ventures and existing small businesses,” Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Greg Klapko said.
“Her exceptional work assisting small businesses with PPP loans and other grants in 2020, and continuing in 2021, has proved to be invaluable.
“Cheryl has been that behind-the-scenes, unsung hero,” Klapko continued, “navigating small businesses through the complexities of paperwork, and is always available to answer questions.”
Just ask Dawn Giampa of Laingsburg, who reached out to the SBDC late last year, when she decided to start up DG Hair Design, a mobile salon designed for the age of COVID-19, offering hair-styling services in the safety and comfort of customers’ homes or long-term care facilities.
“Cheryl is extremely helpful and eager to make you as successful as possible,” Giampa said. “She is sweet and extremely knowledgeable in small businesses, and leads you in the right direction and order. I believe that, without her help, I would not have gotten as far in my business as quickly.
“She is a friend to have on your side for any questions or concerns or if you just simply need advice.”
With Peterson’s assistance, DG Hair Design is enjoying a strong start.
“I believe I am at a place that I know what I need to do to grow as a small business owner,” Giampa said, “but I like to update Cheryl here and there to get some of her ideas and thoughts before I do them. She is wonderful.”
Peterson came to SBDC with an impressive set of skills. Not only had she herself owned and operated a book store with her husband, but she worked for Memorial Healthcare, starting out as a nurse in 1985 and ending up as the CEO.
“When we bought the book store, which was an existing business, we really came to value the subject-matter experts — such as accountants or attorneys — needed to start a business,” Peterson said.
“Very few of us have everything that we need in the tool box. Subject-matter experts can fill in some of the gaps and increase the likelihood of business owner success.”
The SBDC in Owosso provides free services for:
— Entrepreneurs exploring opening a business or launching one
— “Young” businesses ready to hire outside employees
— Businesses planning significant growth or expansion such as a new specialty or product (assisted by state SBDC team)
— Technology businesses bringing out a new product or needing financing (assisted by state SBDC technology team)
Like many other organizations, the way SBDC conducts business has been changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peterson, who has been working remotely, said “many, many” businesses have reached out to her office with questions about stimulus relief and other issues.
“A lot of our work in the last year has been on helping businesses effectively deal with the pandemic,” she said.
“Cheryl is simply amazing. She has always done incredible work, but since the pandemic, she’s done even greater work. Small businesses have been impacted more by the pandemic. They needed more handling,” said Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership.
“Cheryl is a real go-to source,” he continued. “She has become quite the expert on assistance tools — federal grants and loans. I would call her a specialist.”
But the light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel is finally visible. Vaccine distribution has, among other things, renewed interest in business opportunities.
“This year, we’ve had more interest from entrepreneurs in launching businesses or exploring an opportunity for growth in their businesses,” Peterson said. “People are looking around the community for business opportunities, such as purchasing existing businesses.”
The SBDC office is conveniently located inside the Armory in downtown Owosso alongside two other business-supporting nonprofit organizations — the Chamber and SEDP.
“We have the really positive ability to work closely yet confidentially with each other,” Peterson said. “All three organizations contribute to each other’s success, which means we all contribute to the success of businesses in our community.”
Horvath said: “We continue to support her: Anything she needs, we’re there. She’s been a valuable resource in our community.”
Peterson and her late husband, Jim Peterson, owned the Christian book and Bible store The Fig Tree in Owosso during the late 1990s and early 2000s. She worked at Memorial from 1985 to 2004.
These days, Peterson lives “between Owosso and Ovid.” She has two grown sons and five grandchildren, and enjoys flower gardening, baking and reading.
Colleagues describe her as modest, determined and honest.
“Cheryl works quietly, behind the scenes,” Horvath said. “She doesn’t get the public kudos she deserves. I would encourage any entrepreneur with a business idea or who is starting a business to get ahold of her.”
To reach Peterson, call (989) 723-5149.
For details about SBDC offerings, which include training seminars, visit sbdcmichigan.org.
