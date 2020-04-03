SHIAWASSEE AREA — Local funeral homes say they’re adapting to the national coronavirus outbreak by limiting the number of people at services and cleaning facilities regularly — and some are considering using social media to “stream” services over the internet.
The COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened nearly 10,000 people in Michigan and killed hundreds is causing local businesses that must interact with the public to take numerous precautions. Funeral homes often are places where the public congregates in large numbers to say goodbye to people who’ve died.
However, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe” order requiring people to remain indoors, except for essential activities, even funerals have been impacted.
Misiuk Funeral Home owner Bernie Schmitz said even though his Chesaning business is small compared to others in the area, he and his staff are making cleaning a priority.
“We’re still walking through the funeral home with disinfectant and cleaning during services,” Schmitz said Tuesday. “That means everything — door handles, bathrooms, everything — even the pens we have for people to sign the guest books.”
Schmitz said families, even though they are still going through the grieving process, understand the need for precautions.
“One family even brought in a sign that asked guests not to be offended if they don’t hug them,” he added.
When it comes to services, Schmitz said, he lets families decide how they want memorial services provided, but added funeral homes in the state are trying to keep the gatherings as small as possible. Part of that is, in some cases, not publishing details of services to prevent crowds from gathering.
“Mostly, we let the family decide, and what that’s doing is keeping crowds under 50 and also gives the families the opportunity to approach the casket and go through the grieving process,” Schmitz said. “It’s mostly word of mouth with family, and have services family only.”
Nelson-House Funeral Homes owner Kevin Kregger said he’s putting families first, and ensuring their loved ones are given respectful services. He said directives from the state and Whitmer’s executive order have already been effective at keeping turnout down.
“Prior to Monday, we could only have 50 people,” Kregger said. “Now we can only have 10 in a room at a time.”
Some families are simply planning to conduct services at a later date after the coronavirus pandemic has run its course and things have returned to normal.
Kregger added he’s considering using streaming technology, such as Facebook Live, to broadcast services.
“We’re always putting our families first, doing our best to give them a proper, respectful service,” Kregger said. “There’s several funeral homes that are looking toward streaming technology, and we’re going to do the best we can for our families. We will always go above and beyond for them, and we have to keep safety in our minds as well. Our hearts go out to the families.”
Travis Watkins, Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes owner, said many of his services have been family only.
“That’s for the foreseeable future,” Watkins said. “That’s what the mandates from the governor are saying. Limiting services and keeping family safe. We are having public visitations and keeping the number of people to a minimum. But at this point, all services have been made private.”
Adrianna McGeehan, of McGeehan Funeral Homes, said the business keeping the public as safe as possible by offering meetings online. The business is providing families private services and promising future public gatherings after the coronavirus pandemic has subsided — at no additional cost to grieving families.
“We have made the tough, but necessary, decision to follow the strong recommendation of the Michigan Funeral Director’s Association to limit all funeral and memorial gatherings to no more than 10 people in a room at a single time,” McGeehan said via email. “We feel it is important to heed the federal guidelines of social gatherings. With that said, we are still deeply committed to helping our friends and neighbors celebrate their loved one’s lives as meaningfully as possible.”
Matt Resch, a Michigan Funeral Directors Association representative, said that it’s imperative funeral homes both conduct respectful funeral services for families and keep public health in mind.
“We’re following directions from the governor and her executive order, along with the guidelines about the number of people allowed to gather,” Resch said. “Folks in the funeral home industry are considered essential and are allowed to work. They are all using extreme caution with how they’re performing their duties for families. We’re probably going to be limiting gatherings to immediate family with 10 members or less. I think we’re starting to see a lot of planning future dates and looking for other ways to engage, such as live streaming and things like that. We’re doing everything we can to be respectful to families and to be safe at the same time.”
