Venice Twp. residents tell county to stop solar plans

VENICE TWP. — A number of Venice Township residents are voicing their opposition to future solar developments in the area, calling upon the Shiawassee County Planning Commission to thoroughly review and revise its existing zoning ordinance regulating solar projects.
There are currently no solar projects up for consideration by the planning commission, but township resident Tammy Dasen said she discovered neighboring property owners are entering into lease agreements with a solar developer.
Venice Township is already home to a portion of Ranger Power’s $250-million Assembly Solar Project, which is expected to be complete sometime this year. If Dasen and others have their way, it’ll be the last project to take root in the township.
“You can’t take back what was lost in the county when you voted in January 2019 to advance the Assembly Solar Project, but you can now afford others who will be affected by the encroachment of future projects a chance to protect their way of life,” Dasen told commissioners Wednesday.
The planning commission unanimously approved Ranger Power’s special use permit for the Assembly Solar project in January 2019. The solar farm is being developed across a sprawling 1,200-acre area — including parts of Hazelton and Venice townships — leased from eight area landowners, for a minimum of 20 years, and a maximum of 40.
Ranger Power received approval for an additional 700 acres for the solar array in May 2020, though not all of that added acreage will be developed due to setbacks, wetlands and trees, officials said. The added parcels are primarily scattered west of M-13 in Venice Township, per the site plan.
A separate $30-million, 200-acre solar development led by North Carolina-based Pine Gate Renewables is currently under construction in Caledonia Township. The site extends from Cornell Road south to Lyons Road and will abut the Crestview subdivision along the northeast corner of the project. Construction will be complete in December, officials said previously.
Dasen said she began to grow suspicious of neighboring property owners’ activity earlier this year. A brief search of online records uncovered 11 lease agreements with Bell Solar LLC in the western portion of the township, she said, with affected properties extending northward from Goodall Road to Shipman Road as well as east and west of Vernon Road. Leases also extend into Caledonia Township, she said.
Dasen and husband Dan relayed concerns over future solar projects to the county board of commissioners June 17, asking commissioners to place a moratorium on future solar developments in the county. Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, moved to enact the moratorium, though he failed to receive support from fellow commissioners.
Dasen and a handful of fellow Venice Township residents reiterated their concerns before the planning commission Wednesday, urging commissioners to “address and make the necessary revisions to the current solar ordinance that is allowing the influx of these projects.”
“It’s going to affect our property values, what we see,” township resident Mark Earl said, expressing displeasure toward any future projects. “We moved there because it’s an agricultural area, it’s beautiful.
“We got the landfill there. That already affects property values,” he added. “We’ve taken one for the team; why do we have to keep doing this in that township?”
Others articulated concerns over soil pollution and what will happen to the sites once the project reaches its end of life, noting future development would further detract from the township’s “agricultural legacy.”
Planning commissioners Wednesday maintained they are unaware of any proposed developments in Venice Township. Any future development would be subject to special use permit and site plan approval by the planning commission, according to Community Development Director Pete Preston.
Additionally, a decommissioning bond is required for all solar projects, commissioners said, which effectively holds developers responsible for cleaning up the site once infrastructure is removed.
The planning commission currently handles zoning in all but two townships in the county — Owosso and Caledonia townships. Dasen and others believe solar arrays do not belong in rural areas, but rather should be installed on vacant industrial property and/or brownfield sites — land in poor physical and/or environmental condition.
Pushback against Ranger Power’s proposed expansion of Assembly Solar in the New Lothrop area, spanning Hazelton, Montrose, Flushing and Maple Grove townships in Shiawassee, Genesee and Saginaw counties, appears to have generated results, with Hazelton Township officials recently enacting a year-long moratorium on any new solar development.
Township officials are also working to take control of planning and zoning decisions.
Dasen hopes to have similar success in stemming future solar projects in Venice Township. An attorney from Foster and Swift plans to speak with township residents about solar moratoriums during the township board’s next regular meeting, she said.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. July 6 at the Venice Township Hall.
