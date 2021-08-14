A new, more spacious home

By SALLY YORK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — Elite Early Learning Center, formerly located in Owosso, is settling in to its new, more spacious home in Corunna — and owner/director Kendra Nichols couldn’t be more pleased with how things are going.
“I can’t tell you how welcomed I’ve felt by the Corunna school district and the key players in the city,” Nichols said. “We’ve been welcomed with open arms. It’s going really well.”
Nichols and about 50 guests — including Corunna Mayor Chuck Kerridge and State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso — gathered Friday at the new site, 701 S. Norton St., for a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.
After the ceremony, guests stuck around for a hot dog lunch on the center property. An evening cookout for families who couldn’t come to the ribbon-cutting was planned.
Lunch attendees included former students and longtime employees of the day care and preschool, which was founded by Nichols in 2015.
“We’re excited for Elite Early Learning Center in their new facility,” chamber Vice President John Adams said. “This is a beautiful space and there is a big need for child care in this area. We’re happy to be their partner and excited to see where they’ll grow the center from here.”
The lack of enough child care businesses in Shiawassee County has been highlighted by officials in the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership and other groups. One reason is insufficient staffing.
“We desperately need more day care options,” Frederick said. “We have seen an emphasis on child care in state funding, and we will see more.”
Nichols, a Durand native who lives in Owosso, purchased the property — the former home of MSU Extension — from the city of Corunna last year for $245,000.
Previously controlled by Shiawassee County, the 7,000-square-foot building over the years has also housed the county building and grounds department, a youth center and several other government units. The building was constructed in 1970.
Not only is the new building and parking lot larger than the old facility in Owosso, the learning center also boasts a wooded area in back where students can explore nature.
Elite Early Learning Center LLC is a day care and preschool that serves children from four weeks old to age 12. It’s open year-round and offers a summer camp. Elite has earned a four-star rating from Great Start to Quality, the state of Michigan’s quality rating system for day care and preschool services.
At the conclusion of Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Nichols expressed appreciation to those gathered.
“I’m honored and touched that you all came out today,” she said. “Investing in early learning is really a long-term investment for our children as individuals and for our community, and all they will do in life for the community.”
Nichols thanked the children, their parents and her “awesome” staff members.
“I’m just so blessed,” she said.
