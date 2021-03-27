DURAND — Josh’s Frogs is making the leap to Durand.
The wildly successful pet “frog factory” is leasing 35,000 square feet of space in Durand’s Monroe Plaza — the former home of the IGA grocery store — which has stood vacant for many years, for use as a warehouse/distribution center.
This will be Josh’s Frogs’ second expansion in a year, with the company having taken over a former church building in Owosso last summer.
“One reason we’ve grown is because we’ve been able to hire great people from the community,” owner Josh Willard said Friday. “The possibilities for our business are limitless. We can do a lot more. The warehouse is part of a longer-term plan to serve our customers better. We’re excited about that.”
Josh’s Frogs, America’s largest online animal breeder — selling various captive-bred amphibians, reptiles, feeder insects, live plants and pet supplies — will continue to be based on Elm Street in Owosso, inside a large, five-story building that’s not open to the public.
Until now, shipping and distribution have been handled on the lower floors of the Elm facility, Willard said. Moving logistics to the new warehouse will enable more breeding and production operations to take place on Elm.
He said the landlord for Monroe Plaza is adding loading docks and a paved drive for large trucks at the rear of the building. Josh’s Frogs is creating a workable warehouse space by removing walls, walk-in coolers and other unneeded fixtures left over from the building’s grocery store days.
He said he expects his company to start shipping from the Durand warehouse around April 21.
The expansion will accelerate both company growth and hiring at Josh’s Frogs, which currently has 125 employees, Willard said. There are openings for 20 positions right now.
“We’re always looking for good people,” he said.
Those interested in working for Josh’s Frogs can check out the careers page on joshsfrogs.com.
Willard said Josh’s Frogs has grown between 25 and 45 percent each year since he first ran it out of an apartment as a hobby in 2004. Last year, growth jumped to 80 percent.
The company’s Facebook page boasts almost 149,000 followers.
Willard said recent growth is partly attributable to pandemic-related shutdowns, which forced people to purchase pets online instead of at in-person stores or shows.
Also, during the pandemic people had more time to conduct research online about owning such pets as frogs or lizards, spurring some to take the plunge, he said.
Candyce Wolsfeld, executive director of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce, is pleased Josh’s Frogs is expanding to Durand.
“I’m beyond excited, not only to have a business of this magnitude move into Durand, but it will bring jobs and fill a space in Monroe Plaza,” Wolsfeld said.
“Not only is Josh’s Frogs going to improve the old IGA building, they’re going to bring it back to life,” she continued. “That’s going to inspire more businesses to move to the plaza and shop at the plaza. It’s a win-win for everyone.
“I love the nature of the business: It’s unique. It’s got people talking.”
The Elm Street facility features temperature-controlled rooms lined with terrariums filled with thousands of frogs: tadpoles, froglets, and full-grown and breeding frogs.
Species include pacman frogs, tree frogs, poison dart frogs, Solomon Isle leaf frogs and toads. The poison dart frogs are the most popular pets because they are brightly colored and diurnal (awake during daylight hours).
The company’s employees — many of them zoologists — breed fruit flies and crickets for frog food. A stockroom holds dry goods such as cages, lights and heaters. Packers work near conveyor belts, shipping orders that come in from online marketplaces. On the second floor, a full range of terrarium plants are cultivated.
As a child, Willard has told The Argus-Press, he spent many hours exploring the swamp near his parents’ house in Jackson, which inspired his interest in amphibians. The one-time pastor has said he remains a dart frog hobbyist and vivarium enthusiast.
Last August, the Owosso City Council approved a rezoning request allowing Josh’s Frogs to enlarge his operations to 715 S. Washington St., the vacated West Michigan District Wesleyan Church.
Willard said his company has no plan to move out of Shiawassee County.
“The community has been really good to us — we have such good employees and support from other businesses,” he said. “We’ve found a home here in Shiawassee County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.